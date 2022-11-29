There is currently an epidemic of supposedly emotionally available, sensitive, nice boys. Coined the “softboy” (also written as softboi), they are men who wear oversized sweaters, play the ukulele, read Sylvia Plath and claim that they are feminists. Most importantly, they are not like the “other guys.” They actually listen to you and are attuned to your feelings — or at least that's what they like to think. Think Joseph Gordon-Levitt in "500 Days of Summer" or Timothée Chalamet in "Lady Bird."
According to Lecturer of Film and Television Media Studies Gloria Shin, Ph.D., the softboy aesthetic has actually been around for a while, at least in regard to style. “The softboy aesthetic itself, some people kind of map its origins to K-pop,” she said. “Because of the globalized nature of media culture, that style as an aesthetic kind of catches on and I think more people are interested in it and it's a bit more visible because our American stars … are adapting. So we think of someone like Timothée Chalamet and we think of even Harry Styles.”
On one hand, this rise of the softboy in popular media is a powerful, positive thing. It has allowed room in mainstream media for celebrities like Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles to embody clothing and interests that are traditionally seen as feminine, which has had the trickle-down effect of granting younger men an accepting space for them to explore a more fluid notion of masculinity.
“It could signal to us that at least people of [the younger] generation … are much more open to embracing a softer kind of masculinity,” said Shin. “I think that young men are … much more cautious of projecting an image of masculinity that might be deemed toxic or dangerous or hurtful. And I think that this embrace of visual aesthetic style of dressing might be in alignment with newer kinds of values tied to masculinity.”
On the other hand, the rise of softboys in media and consequently among the younger generation poses a new threat in our current social landscape. Softboys can be wolves in sheep’s clothing — or more precisely, wolves in thrifted wooly cardigans.
Softboys can be dangerous because they utilize their facade of the sensitive, soft exterior in order to emotionally manipulate others. In popular discourse surrounding softboys, they have often been labeled as the modern, more self-aware iteration of the traditional “f--- boy.” While the classic f--- boys are at least blatantly honest about their intentions, softboys cunningly navigate and manipulate the female ideal to get what they want.
Softboys caters to the modern, post- #MeToo Movement female ideal of the emotionally vulnerable, sensitive, feminist man, which then inherently suggests that, unlike other men, they can do no wrong. The softer masculine image is appealing to people today — especially to women — and thus softboys manage to easily break down the barricades that people usually have in place against traditional f--- boys.
Therefore, when the wolf sheds its sheepskin, it's shocking and heartbreaking because we are caught off guard. We have recently seen a lot of this in pop culture.
Take Rex Orange County’s sexual assault allegation as an example. As I covered previously, this news altered his music in my eyes forever, since his image was contingent on the softboy aesthetic that he emulated through his songs and performances. The allegations were painful to hear about, and in a way, I felt betrayed since I had trusted his softboy persona and let his music in to play such a pivotal role in my life.
Or take Ned Fulmer from the YouTube group the Try Guys who cheated on his wife with his co-worker. Fulmer is arguably the adult version of the softboy — the “softman,” if you will — who has dedicated his entire career to portraying himself as a nice, family man who is obsessed with his wife. When news broke about his affair, it was shocking because we as the audience convinced ourselves that Ned was incapable of such treacherous activities, purely based on the non-traditionally masculine image he put forth.
Another example that left a jarring impression on me was John Mulaney’s divorce in 2021. Although it is unclear if he had an affair with his current wife, Olivia Munn, while he was still married to his ex-wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, the entire scandal affected me deeply. I have always been a fan of Mulaney, mostly due to his witty, unproblematic stand-ups in which he often talked about his then-wife in such a humble, non-toxic and endearing manner — the epitome of the “softman,” something rare in comedians. I mourned their break-up like my own, and I again felt betrayed, as if I was hoodwinked by Mulaney into trusting him as being an exception from the pool of unfaithful male celebrities. Now, I can’t enjoy his comedy in the same way that I used to.
Shin remarks how at the end of the day, these images of masculinity that celebrities project in their public personas are often performative, which is utilized to advance their popularity. “Masculinity in all its iterations and gradations is also a performance. John Mulaney, when he puts on that suit to do stand-up — which isn't something that all stand-ups do — he wants to protect a particular kind of old-school masculine style, that's intellectual, but that's not necessarily toxic or sexist,” said Shin. “It's part of a costume over [the] image that he's cultivated through his stage work … and so, some of it is strategic, some of it is aesthetic, some of it is, you know, just convenience in some ways.”
Shin added that the potential of this projection of the softboy aesthetic being used by men to “masquerade as softer than he really is” is absolutely a possibility, but that it is a case-by-case basis.
“I think that sometimes people just think of something as a style and they don't even think that ‘Oh, I'm even claiming to be self-masculine as an identity.’ I think sometimes it's just purely aesthetic,” said Shin. “Or you could very much be strategic and say 'you know what … I don't necessarily consider myself a soft man, but I like the idea of other people thinking of me as a softer man for whatever reason.'”
Especially considering the oppressiveness of toxic masculinity that has dominated our culture for most of history, the embracement of this new fluid form of masculinity is amazing progress and should not go unnoticed. However, just because certain men wear soft, cute cardigans doesn't mean that they are inherently good. We must not trust blindly, celebrity or not.
