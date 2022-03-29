Board Ed: 50 years later, Title IX is as important as ever

In 1972, Congress passed Title IX of the Education Amendments, which states, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”
In the 50 years since this amendment was passed, the U.S. education system has made revolutionary strides toward gender equality. While this progress should be celebrated, there is still work to do to eliminate discrimination in education.
1972 may seem like a long time ago, but many of our parents, professors and community members experienced pre-Title IX education. Primary schools excluded girls from tasks such as running projectors and being crossing guards, and middle and high schools mandated home economics classes only for female students.
At the collegiate level, discrimination was even more blatant. Many colleges and universities set quotas on female students or did not allow them to attend at all; if women were admitted, they often needed higher grades and test scores than their male peers. Female college students had fewer scholarship opportunities and were denied access to traditionally male programs like medicine, and female faculty were more rarely given tenure.
Gender discrimination was particularly egregious in college athletics. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) did not offer athletic scholarships to female athletes or hold championships for women’s teams until Title IX was fully in effect, and female athletes received very little funding and poor quality facilities and supplies. Due to these glaring inequalities, only 30,000 women took part in college athletics in 1972, compared to 170,000 men.
At LMU, it was not until 1975 that a female athlete received an athletic scholarship.
With the passage of Title IX, much of the institutionalized discrimination that had largely been accepted was finally made illegal. All educational institutions that receive federal funding are now prohibited from discriminating on the basis of sex in every area — this includes admissions, financial assistance, sex-based harassment, athletics, employment and more.
The effects of this groundbreaking legislation are prominent across the nation, and much of the progress that has been made can be seen at LMU.
“Title IX is a critical piece of legislation, important to the LMU community in the varied ways it has worked to eliminate sex-based discrimination and ensure all students have access and equality in education,” said Sara Trivedi, LMU’s Title IX coordinator.
In collaboration with several deputy Title IX coordinators and other campus departments, Trivedi is in charge of ensuring that LMU prevents discrimination on the basis of sex. This involves overseeing the implementation of training materials and educational programs, investigation and adjudication of reported Title IX violations and the University’s response efforts related to sexual or interpersonal misconduct and sexual harassment.
At LMU, Trivedi believes Title IX has led to progress toward gender equality both in and out of the classroom.
“Title IX impacts LMU in myriad ways, from its protections for students (e.g., in areas like athletics, admission, housing and sexual harassment) to the fact it applies not only to students — but also to faculty, staff, and visitors — ensuring that the entire LMU community is protected from sex-based discrimination,” said Trivedi.
The strides that Title IX has made toward ending gender discrimination in education are massive, and deserve to be recognized as we reflect on the amendment’s 50th year. The concept of educational institutions legally denying women acceptance, scholarships, athletic resources, protection from sex-based harassment and more due to their gender may seem inconceivable, but it is a testament to how far we have come since 1972.
The 50th anniversary of Title IX is certainly a time for celebration, but it should also serve as an opportunity to look at the ways in which educational institutions are still falling short of guaranteeing gender equality.
“While the positive impacts of Title IX have been significant, there remains more work to be done to ensure that sex-based discrimination does not interfere with students’ access to education,” said Trivedi. “Educational institutions need to continue efforts to balance gender representation in the STEM fields. Educational institutions also must continue efforts to address sexual violence to stop its occurrence and remedy its impact.”
These areas have continued to perpetuate sex-based discrimination despite Title IX regulations, which points to a need for change that extends beyond the reach of current legislation.
Computer science and engineering are some of the highest paid and fastest-growing jobs of the future, but there is a significant gender imbalance in STEM education. 58% of undergraduate degree recipients are women, but they are severely underrepresented among graduates in several different STEM disciplines; notably, women make up only 22% of engineering graduates and 19% of computer science graduates.
Sexual violence in educational institutions has also persisted despite Title IX regulations. 13% of all undergraduate and graduate students are victims of rape or sexual assault while at college. Of undergraduate women, 26.4% are victims of rape or sexual assault.
Given that about one in four undergraduate women are victims of sexual violence, there is a clear need for changes to legislation and university policies. Research from 2017 shows that rates of sexual assault on college campuses have not significantly decreased over the years, and that Title IX has not had a notable impact on sexual assault rates. Title IX and other existing legislation are not sufficient in stopping the systemic problem of sexual assault at college — there is still a lot of work that must be done at the university and governmental levels to combat this widespread issue.
As of Feb. 25, the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) was investigating three pending cases of sex discrimination at LMU. These cases would not have even been investigated without Title IX, but the fact that they exist demonstrates that here at LMU, discrimination on the basis of sex is still occurring despite Title IX regulations.
There is no doubt that Title IX has had a profound impact on education, dramatically improving gender equality for students and faculty around the nation. At the same time, there are gaps that have allowed for some gender discrimination to persist. In recognizing the 50th anniversary of this groundbreaking legislation, we must acknowledge both the victories of Title IX and the work that is still left to do.
