In celebration of the Loyolan’s Centennial, many of us in the newsroom have been searching through old archives and learning about what it was like to be an LMU student throughout the last century.
Since we are now a fully digital publication, future Loyolan staff will not have physical copies of this year’s stories to reflect on. However, we spoke with three of our own writers about key stories from this year, and what they hope to see from the Loyolan, and LMU, in the next 100 years.
Accalia Rositani on her story, “First Palm North and Palm South residents react to the new dorms,” and thoughts on the future of the college living experience
In Aug. 2021, over 600 students moved into Palm North and Palm South, LMU’s newest residence halls that replaced the former Sullivan and Huesman Halls.
Rositani camped outside the halls’ glass double doors during the first week of the school year and asked residents about what it’s like to live with modern architecture, community amenities and the highly coveted luxury of air conditioning.
“It was really nice to talk to people about positive living experiences on campus. I drew a lot from my personal experience as well, especially living in Desmond,” said Rositani.
Desmond Hall, built in 1958, is LMU’s oldest on-campus residential building. The brick walls and three-pronged layout, almost identical to Whelan and Rosecrans Halls, have housed generations of LMU students. Rositani reflected on the lack of sinks, elevators and air conditioning, but also the tight-knit community and warm nostalgia of her freshman housing experience.
“I have vivid memories of going to the community room on the top floor of Desmond and watching a horror movie on Halloween for my freshman year,” said Rositani.
I asked her about what she imagines student housing and campus life will look like 100 years from now.
“I imagine that LMU will be bigger, the student population will be higher for sure,” said Rositani, “but it's also like, in 100 years, will we be coming to school, or will we just all be online ... I don't even know. It's really trippy to think about.”
In the event that students no longer physically live on a college campus in 100 years, this is how Rositani describes the experience:
“The little habits that you have as a student,” said Rositani, “even if you like to take a certain path when you walk to class, or if you always know that you're going to pass by somebody who's going the opposite way and you say hello ... those things are really salient.”
This year’s graduating class, including Rositani, will have only spent half of their college years in person due to COVID-19. Students returned to the Bluff in August with newfound gratitude and appreciation for interactions and special moments, big and small, that they may have previously taken for granted.
“It's a very special time in your life ... another step along the way of being a college student where you learn what life is really about and transitioning from childhood [to] independence," said Rositani.
Jordan Boaz on her story, “Restorative justice: the future of LMU?” and LMU’s journey with social justice
As the Loyolan’s former social justice editor, Jordan Boaz, senior women's and gender studies major, has tackled stories on LGBTQ issues, anti-racism and navigating politics in a college setting, just to name a few. One of her favorite stories sprung from a session on restorative justice that she attended as part of her resident advisor training.
In her article, Boaz explains that “restorative justice is a set of practices that utilizes community-based methods to prevent and respond to harm within communities.”
Boaz spoke with Julia Wade, associate director for Restorative Practices and the LMU Center for Urban Resilience (CURes) Restorative Justice Project (RJ Project).
“I think it was probably one of my favorite interviews I've had,” said Boaz. “After I did the interview, I was like, ‘Oh, I really want this to be a good article,' because I was so impressed by her and I wanted to do the best that I could with it.”
LMU prides itself on its commitment to service and justice, one of our institution’s five pillars. However, when reflecting on student efforts to improve social dynamics, Boaz feels that “we're kind of seeing the same problem cycle over and over again in new ways.”
When looking through a 1960s list of demands from a Black student organization in the LMU archives, Boaz noticed that they’re the “exact same demands that [#BlackatLMU] has today.”
“I think ultimately, we shouldn't have to have [a social justice] section because it should just be integrated into the ways that people are doing journalism anyway,” said Boaz when asked about what she imagines for the future of the social justice section.
To Boaz, social justice is about “working towards a better world for everybody” and her work at the Loyolan certainly contributed to this precise mission.
Catherine Galanti on her story, “The Lions sleep tonight,” and the future of LMU Athletics
Although LMU has plenty of selling points—a prime location in L.A., a stunning campus and strong institutional values—we are definitely not the most spirited student body, especially when it comes to athletics.
Galanti returned from the LMU vs. Grand Canyon University (GCU) men’s basketball game angry that LMU’s student section was outperformed by GCU’s. LMU’s athletic teams have been suffering from poor student turnout for years, and this season was no exception.
LMU Athletics attempted to use incentives to boost attendance, including half-court shot contests, free Chipotle burritos and more. Although Galanti noted a slight increase in turnout, “or at least, people recognized that there was a problem,” the issue lingered through the end of the basketball season.
“You look at other schools, definitely [the Southeastern Conference] or other schools that have that really strong sports culture, and their student section is just packed every single game.”
Some attribute the issue to the fact that LMU doesn’t have a football program. Tailgates and game days at an outdoor stadium are the pinnacle of collegiate spirit for many; however, basketball is currently LMU’s top athletic pride.
In Galanti’s recent opinion piece, she noted that the LMU Basketball’s golden years of the late 1980s and early 1990s, “are clutched onto desperately, a symbol of what we once were.”
However, she is also optimistic about LMU’s efforts to increase morale and student participation in athletic events.
“I think that sports can be a really galvanizing way to bring people together ... and I would love to see that happen more with LMU."
To future Loyolan writers and LMU students
It is an honor to be a part of the Loyolan legacy, and it is our hope that there truly is a thriving and dedicated Loyolan staff reading this 100 years from now. It is very hard for all of us to imagine what the world will look like in that time, but we hope that this helps you see what life is like here in 2022.
