Last year the plummeting overall viewer count of the Oscars and the Olympics sparked concern around the entertainment industry, threatening the millions in advertisement dollars that top companies have put into these events for years, and the ecosystem's viability as a whole. This year, rising Oscars viewership has changed the narrative surrounding these relics of mass entertainment — could it be that concern over the death of older mediums of entertainment was misplaced, simply another baseless fear born of COVID’s unprecedented environment?
In reality, this phenomenon is nothing more than the desperate grasps of attachment to a dying industry, with companies clinging onto the glory days before the internet revolutionized entertainment. Don’t be tricked, cable is dying — and younger people give less and less time to the content it features — but in their haste to adapt to new platforms, major entertainment companies are missing the opportunity right in front of them.
Media historian Michael Socolow of the University of Maine noted that NBC’s broadcast of the Beijing Olympics mitigated its severe drop in viewership this year with a corresponding jump in digital interaction and revenue over the course of the event. Essentially, the event dropped viewership for the primary broadcast (which was locked behind a paywall), but clips and content released on free platforms had significantly higher viewership and impact.
The Oscars saw high points in viewership, which, per Yahoo Finance, were around Troy Kutser’s acceptance speech, a certain slap and a certain slapper’s speech post-slap. The delta between viewership (16.6 million) and online interaction (22.2 million) was less pronounced than that of the Olympics, but seeing as the ratings outside of the more intriguing parts of the show were still lower than precedent, this is more than likely an aberration. This is the crux of the problem — viewers are clearly willing to watch highly produced content like the Olympics or Oscars, as they always have been, but the industry instead chooses to chain itself to a sinking ship over jumping into a lifeboat.
During the last few years, the video streaming industry has grown to be immensely successful, even counterintuitively continuing to grow internationally as COVID winds down. What used to be a monopolized industry under Netflix has now become a battlefield at the scale of billions, with the largest players in the industry trying to stake a permanent section of a market that will define its future. Already, the oversaturation of different services has spread content across too many paywalls, sparking criticism of a market that claimed to get rid of cable’s absurd pricing. No one wants to pay $70 across HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu and others when they may only want to watch a few shows from each platform.
TV shows and movies are monetized in three ways, either by subscription (Netflix), transaction (rent or buy) or advertisement (some of YouTube TV), and shows formerly on cable TV are either moved to or premiere online on demand. On top of that, digital content platforms like YouTube, Twitch and TikTok are simultaneously cutting into the market with individual creators and highly produced content (TikTok is already matching YouTube’s ad revenue), meaning there’s about a trillion dollars aggregate bet on the continuing decline of cable.
Already, TV shows have been made available for free with ads on YouTube, including centerpieces of modern media like Gordon Ramsey’s “Hell’s Kitchen.” Thursday Night Football allowed co-streaming by streamers on Twitch last year, in line with the lucrative shift towards streaming in sports as a whole. This industry is growing massively for a reason, and when the predicted collapse of streaming services into two or three major actors does occur, these companies will have to face the fact that opening their product up without needing to make an account on Peacock is the best way to maximize their viewers.
This is all to say that while cable TV is dying, the content it offers has clearly remained popular — it’s just the barriers to access which are restricting its growth. While it may be more lucrative now for companies to keep the broadcast restricted, it’s a move that has no potential to actually grow the core group of viewers because of the industry's current bleak outlook. The half commitment to using growing platforms like YouTube or TikTok means that while the footprint of the event may grow, you risk creating a culture where the year-on-year growth comes entirely from the impact of clips from and articles about the event, instead of its core viewership.
This is the opinion of Arsh Goyal, a freshman economics major from Dublin, California. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
