California is often considered as among the more progressive and green states, despite being home to 14 oil refineries — half of which are located right here in Los Angeles County. These refineries take raw, crude oil, and turn it into usable products, such as gasoline, while also releasing polluting byproducts.
About five miles from LMU, the El Segundo Chevron Refinery — the second-highest producing oil refinery in California — is capable of refining 290,000 barrels of crude oil per day. The facility is tucked between two residential neighborhoods of the cities of El Segundo, California, and Manhattan Beach, California.
Chevron proclaims that it applies rigorous environmental precautions to its El Segundo refinery, saying “relative to our competitors in the region, we have the lowest overall air emissions on a per barrel basis. We essentially have an environmental footprint comparable to a refinery that is one-third our size.”
Should producing as much as a refinery a third of its size really be something to be proud of for one of the largest refineries on the West Coast? Is this enough to make people living within 10 miles of the facility — the distance often associated with increased cancer risk — feel any safer? As a student of LMU, I'll admit being within the danger zone of this refinery makes me nervous.
Beyond the risk the refinery puts on nearby citizens, its largest neighbor—the Pacific Ocean — is also within reach of the facility’s harm. Recently, a report found that Chevron El Segundo is the worst ocean-polluting refinery in the U.S. The refinery discharges 5,257.2 pounds of selenium per year into the ocean, which has been found to cause mutations in fish.
Additionally concerning are LA's other refineries that are less regulated, and more concentrated, located in less wealthy communities such as Wilmington, Los Angeles, and Long Beach, California.
Wilmington, a working-class Latino immigrant community of about 50,000 people, is surrounded by six oil refineries. As a result of the pollution caused by these facilities, and other nearby polluting infrastructure, such as freeways and the port of LA, Willmington's residents experience some of the highest rates of asthma and cancer in the state.
Despite new regulation on the oil industry, only oil wells — the deep holes dotting LA from which oil is harvested — have been targeted to be shut down in 20 years. Oil refineries have gotten no such treatment.
Instead, refineries have become less regulated in an effort to fight rising gas prices. California Governor Gavin Newsom recently allowed for “more polluting winter-blend gasoline ahead of schedule to ease soaring fuel prices.”
While one might hope that the closure of oil wells would help lead to the eventual closure of refineries, these pieces of infrastructure don’t connect as much as one would think. This is because much of the crude oil used in LA’s refineries is imported. This means, even if we close our oil wells in LA, our oil refineries will still continue to be fueled. Therefore, while oil wells may be leaving LA in the near future, refineries aren't guaranteed to be leaving with them.
To work towards an eventual future in which we are not dependent on our refineries, we must invest in clean energy infrastructure. By installing solar on each new building, creating new wind farms and lessening our dependence on gas cars, LA can create a future without refineries.
This is the opinion of Rudy Goldman, a sophomore management and leadership major from Redondo Beach, Calif. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
