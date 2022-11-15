Cancel culture in Hollywood is real. One misstep, one fight, one bad word, one too many shots, one of absolutely anything bad can get you thrown out of Hollywood faster than a director yells “cut.”
Tinseltown, as we know, is a very competitive establishment. Yes, I’m referring to Hollywood as an establishment because it is. It’s a place where ordinary people are transformed into beautiful stars. Of those ordinary people, only a select few make it on the big screen. Those few that make it have to put on a smile, or else it’s out with the old and in with the new.
The idea of “canceling” a celebrity really stems from the media. Celebrities would get canceled due to negative publicity through tabloids. Nowadays, celebrities are getting canceled due to controversial comments or misdeeds mainly on social media.
One canceled celebrity that seems to be getting embraced with open arms is the infamous Lindsay Lohan. I love Lohan and not just because she’s a fellow ginger. As a child who dreamed of becoming an actress, I always looked up to Lohan. She made the process of acting look fun and dreamy, full of adventure and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, such as reuniting with a long-lost twin or becoming best buddies with your favorite rock star.
It's no surprise that life hasn't always been kind to her. Lohan’s definitely had quite a few setbacks, which have been documented by the audacious paparazzi. She aged into the problems that have come to be expected of a hugely successful child actor.
Children who experience fame at a young age may lack the support they require to make healthy, reasonable and responsible life choices. This, combined with excessive performance pressure, may contribute to extremely high levels of stress from a young age.
Growing up is difficult enough without having the entire world knowing your every move. Consider all the times you've done something humiliating or had a major mishap. Imagine that behavior being televised to the entire world without your permission. This is just a snippet of what it's like to be a child celebrity.
Lohan began acting when she was three years old and ended up going on to be one of the greatest child stars in the world. However, her fame dampened in 2005 after her parents separated, with news headlines dominated by Lohan’s drug-induced behavior. Not too long after, Lohan was admitted to a hospital, arrested and placed in rehab numerous times in front of the public eye. Thankfully, now she is living a sober life and trying to redeem herself in the spotlight.
Despite all of her life drama, she has been getting her face in front of the camera —even if the films have been of questionable quality. Lohan is great at what she does. However, this new Netflix movie makes me think that Hollywood doesn't believe in her enough to help her prove it.
“Falling for Christmas,” Netflix's venture into candy cane romance, is about as good as you'd expect — mediocre at best. In this film, Lohan is portrayed as a stuck-up hotel heiress who has never worked a day in her life and doesn’t even know how to flip a pancake or make her own bed. It’s like a Hallmark love story that makes you cringe every time you hear words come out of anyone's mouth.
Don’t get me wrong, Lohan was the best part of this entire movie. I’m convinced that the only reason anyone is actually watching this movie is because of Lohan and her big return to Hollywood. However, I want to see her in something worth watching. Something that she is proud of, and something that is more her age.
It annoys me to see these once-successful actors, like Lohan, star in these bad Christmas movies. Lohan is capable of so much more, and Hollywood just needs to give her the chance to shine again.
Despite all my negative talk about the film, Lohan’s time on set “felt like a rebirth,” according to Lohan. She talked about her return to acting with The Hollywood Reporter saying, "It's just in me. It's a part of me ... Doing films and playing a character brings me so much joy to be able to share a story with people. To take people on that journey with me is such a blessing."
Hey, as long as she’s happy, I’m happy.
Fortunately enough, this will not be the last time we see Lohan on the big screen. Unfortunately, we're expecting three more potentially cheesy Netflix films.
Maybe these corny holiday movies are what she needs to get back into acting. Even though “Falling For Christmas” isn’t receiving the best reviews, Lohan is getting nothing but positive feedback.
Can former child stars bounce back in Hollywood? I believe they can, but not all of them. Even though I know Lohan is capable of playing more serious roles, I think this may be exactly what she needs to get her face back out there. According to Lohan, acting is “like riding a bicycle,” sometimes you fall, but you just have to get back up and try again.
This is the opinion of Jessica Mingalone, a senior journalism major from Upper Saddle River, N.J. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
