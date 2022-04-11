Being famous provides a currency more useful than money: a landmine of excuses and honors. It’s social. Often, celebrities are terrific at using this currency whenever possible. They don’t have to ask, plead, beg or manipulate depending on the scenario. What they want is handed to them, sometimes a literal award with not much competition or sweat. There are even times when celebrities get to experience a moment of academic achievement when no academic achievement has been made. This achievement comes in the form of an honorary college degree.
On May 18, NYU will hold a “Doubleheader” commencement at Yankee Stadium, awarding two recipients of honorary doctorates are going to be recognized at the ceremonies — that’s “ies” and not “y,” because one honors the Class of 2022 while another honors the Classes of 2020 and 2021. The two recipients: Taylor Swift, who will receive a Doctor of Fine Arts, honors causa, at the Class of 2022 ceremony, and disability rights activist Judith Heumann, who will receive a Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa ("for the sake of honor" in Latin).
The number of celebrities granted honorary doctorates is a fairly extensive list. From Meryl Streep to Kanye West, several high-profile actors and entertainers have received this merit. No sturdy prerequisites exist outside of individual university's requirements. According to NYU’s Honorary Degrees Policy, the University “awards degrees on a selective basis to distinguished individuals (‘Candidates’) who merit special recognition for outstanding achievement or leadership in a field or activity consistent with the ideals and purposes of the University.”
The criteria is pretty vague, conforming to whatever each school deems as integral to their mission and objectives. This is not a critique but rather an observation. If the standards are relative to each institution and not a globally recognized symbol of achievement, then why is this such a problem? In other words, how much power does honorary doctorate status hold? In my opinion, honorary degrees seem to devalue a legitimate doctorate.
It isn’t a problem per se, but a confusion of talent and hard work with academic work in a university setting — work that takes multiple, strenuous years to complete. Earning a Ph.D. doctorate takes an average student 8.2 years to do and typically doesn’t occur until they’ve reached their early 30s. The title of an honorary doctorate does not do justice to those who spend grueling years in college working for a degree that is difficult to earn. Recipients of honorary doctorates do not get professional privileges from the title; however, the title speaks volumes of who deserves this honor over others.
Honorary doctorates and other honorary degrees are offered to more than just celebrities, as Judith Heumann shows. When researching recipients of honorary doctorates online, lists of celebrities are often the first to appear. Philanthropic and academic work take a backseat in mainstream popularity. Despite being an avid supporter of artists and entertainers and recognizing their importance, I feel that this field should not dominate the conversation in every aspect of popular recognition.
Why exactly is Taylor Swift the chosen recipient for the Class of 2022? I have nothing against her. Whether or not you’ve earned a college degree, talent is talent and hard work is hard work. However, these institutions have the opportunity to highlight unsung champions — and many of them have in categories other than the arts. Unsurprisingly, honoring well-known names is most common in this arena. Other fields such as the social sciences are likely not going to bestow that achievement to an Academy Award winning actor.
Why do we even need an honorary doctorate in the first place? What exactly is this supposed to represent? Even if it is mainly a symbolic honor, it steals the title of an actual degree, one that thousands of people work hard to achieve. Getting a doctorate is not a walk in the park. Neither is recording several hit albums. Regardless, the latter already has its own hierarchy of success and achievement.
I do think these honors, which aim to value dedication and leadership, should look for lesser-known names as opposed to well-known superstars. There are several Doctor of Fine Arts recipients from Yale University who are not mainstream idols, and this is a good thing. Not selecting incredibly famous people to receive an honorary doctorate should not be a tough decision to make. Even if the chosen recipient is not some pop culture icon, I still feel as though the line between a degree and an honorary degree needs to be made clearer. At the very least, the perception of such achievement should change.
Even for those who are honored in other non-artistic fields, I’m not so sure it should be called a doctorate, although, I do find it much less egregious, considering the honor is probably a much bigger deal for someone like Heumann than someone like Swift. Changing the title is the first step and steering away from awarding the already-fortunate is another direction I am willing to move into.
This is the opinion of Conor Drafz, a freshman English major from Chicago. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
