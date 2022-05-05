I have a complicated relationship with change. I’d like to think I welcome it, that I open my loving arms wide and embrace change without the fear of what’s next. But that’s not the reality.
The idea of change can be crippling. My first couple months of college, I was overwhelmed by the change. I mourned the loss of what I held dear in high school and thought that what was coming to me wasn’t going to be as good as what I left behind.
I couldn’t have been more wrong.
My first two years at LMU were some of the most magical and transformative years of my life. I finally broke out of my self-enforced isolation and made a life for myself. I worked up the courage to talk to the girls across the hall from me, and ended up finding the most amazing group of friends I could ever ask for. I joined the Loyolan and a sorority, and took classes that challenged me and taught me things I could have never imagined. I became a fuller, more complete version of myself.
When COVID-19 hit, my fear of change hit me again like a ton of bricks. How was I supposed to leave the apartment where I lived with my best friends, and go to live at home again like I was 16? It was for me, like it was for us all, one of the scariest periods of my life. It was the constant uncertainty that made me feel unbalanced, unprotected and unsure.
Now, with two years of living in a pandemic under my belt, my opinions on change have shifted. Maybe, all along, change was never inherently bad. This isn’t to say the pandemic was ever a welcome change. I continue to grieve the time we lost in college that we’ll never get back. It’s a loss I may never really get over. But change is inevitable, and it’s uncontrollable. The only thing you can control is what you make of it.
Today, I am more grateful for the small things. I am grateful to have a senior year, to have some semblance of closure. I am grateful to live with my best friends and for every moment I spend on campus. I’m grateful that the pandemic gave me the time to fall in love, a love that opened my whole world up and made me better because of it.
The change was rough, but how beautiful was the other side?
In all honesty, I don’t want to graduate. I don’t feel ready. But I know that this feeling is the same fear of change creeping back in. The next chapter is terrifyingly blank, waiting to be filled in by my choices and mistakes. All I can do now is make the world I want to live in.
This is all to say: don’t take your time at LMU for granted. Appreciate every moment, especially the little ones. Say yes, even when it’s scary. And, of course, don’t resist change. It’s life. Don’t miss it!
As an English major, I would be remiss if I didn’t leave you with the words of one of my favorite authors. Kurt Vonnegut has taught me so much of what I know about time, change and moving through it. He can say it all much better than I’ll ever be able to:
“All time is all time. It does not change. It does not lend itself to warnings or explanations. It simply is. Take it moment by moment, and you will find that we are all, as I've said before, bugs in amber.”
I’ll miss you LMU. So it goes.
This is the opinion of Sofia Hathorn, a senior English science major from Portland, Ore. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
