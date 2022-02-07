In the past ten years, the rock-climbing community has shifted dramatically. What started as a hobby mainly catered towards misfits and outcasts has now catapulted to an official Olympic sport. With this increase in exposure comes more climbers, and specifically, more women climbers.
Though the climbing community is known for being welcoming and friendly, it is also important to acknowledge and reckon with the misogyny and sexism present within the sport. These are deep-rooted issues that require systematic change on a global scale. Knowing the gravity of issues like this, it’s important we begin the process of confronting sexism in the climbing community.
In order to create the catalyst needed to change the community and create a safe place of acceptance for everyone, we must take apart and examine the basis for the resistance towards women climbers, including where it comes from, and move towards fostering change. Looking at inherently sexist and racist route names (Tampon Applicator and Slippery When Wet to name a few) cases of sexual harassment in indoor and outdoor climbing areas and systematic racism affecting the inclusion of women of color in climbing, misogyny is clearly an issue in the climbing community.
It seems that people often underestimate the power words, names and symbols hold; hyper-sexualization and objectification of women through language is so pervasive in society that it’s not always easy to identify. Some of these route names are too inappropriate to type but are often riddled with sexual innuendo, gender stereotyping, male sexual gratification and overt gender violence.
Though controversial, there has been a push in the past few years to eradicate the various sexist and racist route names scattered across the globe. In climbing, it is understood that the person who first climbs a route also gets to name it. Many climbers argue that a first ascent offers the climber immunity and the explicit right to name the route whatever they would like — but this does not give them the right to embed vulgar, racist and misogynistic language into the climbing community.
Paige Shukwit, a junior biology major and avid climber on the eboard of LMU Rock Climbing Club, chimed in with some thoughts about this important and nuanced issue. “It’s a delicate dance because obviously, like many climbers, I respect the meaning of first ascent and the naming privileges involved. However, I also don’t want to walk up to a climb, look at the guide and feel off-put like the name itself is an indication that I am not welcome.”
An open conversation is beginning to unfold in the climbing community, revealing issues of sexual assault and harassment that had been otherwise kept under wraps. A new grassroots initiative known as #SafeOutside, which aims to combat sexual harassment and assault in the climbing and outdoor communities, conducted a survey which showed that out of 5,000 individuals, 47% of women and 16% of men had experienced some form of sexual assault or harassment during a climbing activity.
It’s easy to shrug off some of these instances and say “guys will be guys," but I refuse to turn a blind eye and mutually agree to normalize the presence of these moments. Even low-level harassment can make a person feel unsafe and it should never be ignored. Women deserve the right to have access to climb free from fear, anxiety and discomfort.
The community’s recent attention towards these issues has highlighted a group even further marginalized than the average female climber. BIPOC women have faced numerous challenges throughout society, one of many being lack of inclusion; this disparity remains to be true in the world of climbing. A research group at Clemson University found that only 1.5 percent of USA climbing members and affiliates identified as African American; the numbers for mixed-race climbers made up only about 4.7 percent.
However, BIPOC women have been at the forefront, fighting against this clear gap in the community by creating safe and inclusive spaces to connect. Summer Winston, a climber, and founder of Brown Ascender, began climbing at the age of 33; when she entered a climbing gym for the first time she immediately noticed not only the lack of women present but the fact that no one looked like her. Winston partnered with Touchstone Climbing, which owns and operates 12 gyms in California, to start the Brown Ascenders — a climbing community aimed to create a welcoming and exciting environment for BIPOC climbers in addition to being a non-profit that aims to include equity and inclusion training for gyms.
Having said all this, I have faith in the climbing community. I’ve felt the positivity and welcoming spirit of the average climber — the determination to continue to grow and develop not only as climbers but as people. By working together to bring awareness to these issues in the climbing community, while simultaneously supporting women and creating inclusive and welcoming spaces, we can take the first steps towards fostering change.
It’s going to take more than just a select group of people speaking up. We must all hold ourselves accountable because at the end of the day, we all have a collective and simple goal: we just want to climb.
This is the opinion of Isabella Victoriano, a junior communication studies major from Miami. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
Inherent bigotry and systemic racism in climbing. We have indeed run out of things to complain about.
Pat Rosen
Class of '96
