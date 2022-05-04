Attending Loyola Marymount University was like the relationship that happens after your first heartbreak.
I went through a dramatic break-up with my previous four-year institution. I spent most of my time there in tears, feeling unwelcome, unsupported and alone. My decision to transfer was difficult as I created a pro-con list that would decide the future of my academic journey. Transferring to a university, like LMU, that boasts a social justice mission and a benevolent Catholic identity, I was hopeful that my experience here would be positive.
I wanted to love LMU. I wanted LMU to love me.
Stepping foot on campus in the fall of 2021, I felt like a freshman with senior standing. I got lost trying to find my first class, I didn’t know anyone and other seniors were returning to their previously established friend groups. After spending my entire first year at LMU online, I felt like a stranger in what was supposed to be my home.
My professors didn’t look like me. My classmates were generally white and the material I learned usually came from white scholars. Despite thriving academically, feeling like I did not belong usually left me with a lump in my throat.
Because of this, I am eternally grateful for student-run organizations that served as a source of community for me on campus.
I became an initiated member of Sigma Lambda Gamma (SLG) when I crossed in fall 2021. Being part of a multicultural sorority, there was a sense of belonging and comfort I had not found elsewhere. We were a small chapter, but the love and support I experienced was unconditional. If it were not for SLG, I don’t think I would ever feel a sense of belonging on campus.
Additionally, I joined the Indigenous Student Union (ISU) where we were successful in implementing a land acknowledgment for LMU’s campus. I’ve prioritized maintaining my connection to my Indigenous heritage through my research studies during all my years in college. While ISU is another small organization, the community that I felt with members was pivotal to my time at LMU.
I found my corner of the universe within these spaces that partially insulated me from the discomfort of maneuvering around whiteness at a predominantly white university. When I experienced microaggressions or impostor syndrome on campus, I knew I had these support systems to fall back on.
As a writer at the Loyolan this year, I reveled in the fact that I might be able to contribute to an environment of inclusivity. As a staff writer for the Life+Arts section, I prioritized coverage of cultural events and highlighted the creative works of other minority communities. Since pivoting to Social Justice staff in the spring semester, I have found a voice in my writing that had not existed before. With the community I continued to build for myself throughout the semester, I became a vessel for discussing pertinent issues on campus. There are many things on LMU’s campus I wish I could change, but to know I tried is what matters.
Each moment I spent at LMU this year was bittersweet. Every first time was also my last. I found myself missing moments while I was still in them. From late nights in William H. Hannon Library, to my daily beverage reviews from the Lion Coffee & Boba Cart and the Den, I think I’ll miss the smallest moments on campus the most.
For students with the privilege of returning to campus next semester, create the environment that is best for you. LMU is better when you love the people around you.
At the end of my time at LMU, I finally realize I am meant to be here. In my first — and only — year on campus at LMU, community is everything.
This is the opinion of Blake Marquez, a senior communication studies major from San Pedro, Calif. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
