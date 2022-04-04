Sex education. It’s something that should be an integral part of a young person’s educational journey, yet it continues to be something sorely lacking from most schools and curricula across the nation. What we commonly see is either a complete gap in comprehensive sex education or fear-mongering and abstinence-focused programs that remind students of the coach from Mean Girls yelling, “Don’t have sex. Because you will get pregnant — and die.”
Which, of course, is completely inaccurate and ineffective.
Comprehensive sex education is vital to the development of young people, especially in the transition from childhood to adulthood. People need to realize that the inclusion of comprehensive sex education in the lives of young people helps them make informed decisions within their relationships and when navigating sexual experiences. It also improves their overall attitude when seeking sexual and reproductive help, which is extremely important in preventing sexually transmitted infections and unwanted pregnancies. It is absolutely necessary that comprehensive sex education should be accessible to all students.
Let’s start with the basics — what is sex education? Advocates for Youth describes sex education as the “provision of information about bodily development, sex, sexuality, and relationships, along with skills-building to help young people communicate about and make informed decisions regarding sex and their sexual health."
Essentially, sex education creates a solid and secure foundation for young people to feel empowered and educated when it comes to being knowledgeable on these topics for the rest of their lives. It allows them the opportunity to create safe practices when it comes to sex and their relationships.
Many people who are against the idea of comprehensive sexual education in schools say that the topic of sex around young people will only promote the idea of sex and increase “sexual risk-taking behavior." However, evidence has shown that sex education not only has no effect on the increase of sexual activity and STI rates, but it also promotes a positive effect on how students view their reproductive health and helps them value and understand their right to bodily autonomy.
To add to this, though limited sex education is available in certain school districts, it oftentimes fails to support all of the students by excluding LGBTQ+ issues and the specific inclusive education that they need. A survey from 2019 shows that only 8.2% of students received LGBTQ+-inclusive sex education at school, and as of 2021, only 17 states and the District of Columbia offer supplementary resources related to LGBTQ+ topics in more than half of secondary school.
This lack of information for LGBTQ+ students often leads them to go in search of answers on their own, instead of using professional guidance (e.g. using the internet and muddled information from peers as a resource). This could result in them receiving inaccurate information, something that could be potentially dangerous to the student.
We should be honoring their experiences and allowing them the opportunity to learn from professionals about sex education, as opposed to only offering this education through a heteronormative lens.
We should encourage students to feel educated and empowered throughout their lives, and there’s no better place to start than within the walls of their classrooms. Though the topic of sex can be quite daunting for both teachers and students alike, we should collectively be taking steps forward to promote and encourage accurate and comprehensive sexual education in the classroom, ultimately supporting students in leading happy and fulfilled lives.
This is the opinion of Isabella Victoriano, a junior communication studies major from Miami. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
