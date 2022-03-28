Ahh, the last 10 years. How should they be summed up? Were they a period of enlightenment on issues of race, sex and gender, or was the election of an orange reptile in a suit the defining act of the decade?
I think a case can be made for both. Although Donald Trump’s presidency is evidence of the war still to be fought over human rights, hope lies in the freedom of the Billboard charts. That has never prevented conservative attempts to undermine artists’ political expression, though, which often skews progressive. And in spite of Americans’ unbridled adulation of the First Amendment, specifics get miraculously hazy the minute an artist’s expression reveals a collective step forward. Nobody hates moving forward quite like conservative pundits, who memorably attacked Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s feminine-sex-positive internet-breaker "WAP."
Why did conservatives hate "WAP" so much? Are they anti-WAP? If so, why? The benefits are fairly indiscriminate. It seems to be more symptomatic of their penchant for religion-justified sexual suppression, particularly when the offending lyrics are the empowerment of two women of color. Or, in a more recent example, an LGBT sexual identity anthem: Lil Nas X’s hit 2021 single, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," which, in the artist’s own words to Genius, is about gay sex. And why shouldn’t it be? Overt sexual expression has been a cornerstone of rap music since its inception, with groups like N.W.A. spitting incendiary lyrics about sex way before Cardi B and Lil Nas X ever did. Figures on the Mount Rushmore of rap music like Kanye West or Kendrick Lamar — who are rightly hailed as visionaries — have lyrics objectively equal to those in "WAP" or "MONTERO." So why should it suddenly send right-wingers into a frenzy when Black women or gay Black men contribute to the same art form?
Conservatives dislike such expression because it normalizes a new standard for equity in society that they fear. They would prefer to cling to the masculine-favoring, binary ways of thinking about sex and gender that the country is moving on from, but that are deeply rooted in the atavistic values that remain tenets of conservative idealism. Fear, especially of fundamental change, is a key motivator for many conservative leaders and analysts who wish to ignite their followers.
Regardless of personal taste or bias, understanding why something has become tremendously popular is of infinite more importance than an attempt to discredit it. The former will grant insight into the masses who popularized it, while the latter is a pathetic and pointless attempt to reign in and subdue what have proven to be powerful ideas. But conservatives have never welcomed any changes that challenge the traditional social order, and this has run afoul of popular music many times over the course of its existence. An early example that quickly comes to mind: Richard Nixon trying to deport John Lennon.
Music has long been among the youth’s best weapons against oppression. While young people have always struggled to be heard on the world’s decision-making stage, popular music is one inimitable, ever-current reflection of American youths’ mood. Artists better elevate American youth sentiment than the 70-80-year-olds who are repeatedly given the keys to the free world.
At the moment, this freedom is more important than ever. We live in times where lies and misinformation proliferate to lethal consequence. A dictator on the other side of the world is murdering innocents en masse. The current president is of a tepid middle ground between the progression half the country desperately wants to make and the dusty tradition-worshipping of the others. Nobody seems to love him, and yet, he stands at the helm of Western civilization.
An often used defense of conservative commentators is that they are simply using their First Amendment rights, and that it’s the "snowflakes" who can’t tolerate free expression. If you find yourself in agreement with this sentiment, look no further than the pop music charts and their political seismology to see which party actually reps free speech.
This is the opinion of Luke Veltz, a third-year Journalism major from St. Louis, MO. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
