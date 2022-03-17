After a rough first two days of the school week, walking up and down Regents Terrace filled with the excited chatter of students while taking a refreshing sip of agua fresca could be the perfect hump day reset we need. Especially being the first year back since the start of COVID-19, the physical and organic connections students can make with vendors and fellow buyers are something that can turn any mundane Wednesday into something exciting.
One of the most impressive factors of Wellness Wednesday that I think sets LMU apart from other schools is the fact that it now allows student vendors to sell their handmade products. This is exactly the student vendor opportunity that I have always been advocating for, and I am ecstatic that it has gained so much momentum, allowing room for student vendors to make a substantial weekly profit.
However, as far as “wellness” goes, this is no longer Wellness Wednesday. The reason behind this is simple: consumerism has taken over Wellness Wednesdays.
Walking through the vendors at Wellness Wednesday, it is easy to be drawn in by all of the amazing foods and products being sold by small businesses. Maybe the owner of the salsa stand lets you taste one of her sauces with crispy homemade tortilla chips, or maybe you are flagged down by a friend from class who’s selling her well-crafted art pieces. As much as you would love to purchase these products for yourself with the added benefit of supporting local businesses, just as your hand reaches for your wallet, your bank statement briefly crosses your mind, making you stop in your tracks.
Although all Wellness Wednesday booths (besides student vendors) accept Flexi dollars, the fact remains that this is money you are looking to spend outside of the meal plan and tuition that you already pay thousands of dollars for. When you are low on money to spend for leisure, this feeling of not being able to buy something that you want is enough to cause stress — the opposite of what Wellness Wednesday should be all about.
As college students, many of us are constantly on edge about money. This is nothing new, with a national survey from 2015 showing that a staggering 70% of college students are stressed with personal finances. Combined with the uncertainty introduced by the pandemic, as well as constantly increasing college tuitions, it's easy to imagine that more students currently feel financially vulnerable. If the goal of Wellness Wednesday is really wellness, the last thing we need to be reminded of walking down Regents Terrace is how financially unstable we may be.
This financial anxiety can be exacerbated by witnessing your peers continue to purchase meals and products week after week without the bat of an eye. It can make you feel even more financially insecure, becoming painfully aware of the fact that your peers are more financially secure than you are. This can be incredibly isolating, especially at a private school like LMU where many students are known to be affluent.
Financial inferiority among students is a very real issue in college, given that people come to LMU from different financial backgrounds, some reliant on financial aid and scholarships. Some students are financially independent from their parents while others are not, and an event meant for wellness should not be highlighting how all your friends may be more well off than you are.
To reiterate, I have no problem with the event itself — in fact, I think it is a great addition to campus that brightens up everyone's weeks. However, I feel that this issue arises when we continue to call it Wellness Wednesday, and claim it to be an event for students’ mental wellness when it really is not.
So call Wellness Wednesday what it is. Maybe “LMU Farmer’s Market” or “Iggy Bowl Flea Market.” I know it doesn’t have the same alliterative ring to it that Wellness Wednesday has, but I’m sure we can figure that part out.
This is the opinion of Yukana Inoue, a junior film, television and media studies major from Chiba, Japan. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
