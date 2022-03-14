High fashion is dying. The glory days of inspiring, timeless runway looks have been replaced with bland corporate collaborations season after season. Consumerism has left fashion as a husk of itself, a machine endlessly chugging out collections of uninspired, marketable, ready-to-wear clothing.
This crushing pressure of consumerism isn’t a new phenomenon. The high fashion industry is still just that: an industry. The value of the luxury fashion industry is estimated at $91.05 billion in 2022, an amount that will double by 2028. Fashion has always been about the hustle. However, when the pandemic began, labels were left scrambling. Digital shows and online retail became the norm, and designers had to make strategic decisions to keep the sales and clientele they had before the industry was flipped on its head.
This need for sales birthed one of the biggest cash grabs in fashion history: the collaboration. Balmain x Barbie. Burberry x Supreme. Gucci x Adidas. Who would’ve thought this harmless little “x” would signal the demise of creativity in the fashion world?
Balenciaga is the biggest culprit of the collaboration strategy, working with various other corporations like YEEZY GAP, Crocs and even The Simpsons. Balenciaga’s careful handling of their collaborations is effective in producing media buzz, with pieces like high-heeled Crocs going viral online. Like it or hate it, Balenciaga is everywhere. This shift towards consumerist collaboration comes at the expense of originality and fresh ideas, with the brand producing the same sock shoe and boot concept for almost six years now. Brands like Balenciaga rely on these collaborations to market older design concepts to save money. This is especially true at a time when textiles are hard to manufacture and transport due to COVID-19 related shutdowns.
Fashion critics have slammed recent collections by Balenciaga for their lack of creativity and spark. Many brands seem to be creating whatever will generate the most social media attention with the least amount of effort. For many designers, it seems that the cast of their shows matters more than the substance of the collection itself. As long as you have Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner walking in your show, who really cares about the design?
Fashion has become discouraged, an echo chamber of concepts being passed around from designer to designer until they become so frayed and distressed that they must be replaced with the next craze. The impact of fast fashion has crept its way all the way up to the luxury fashion echelon, with brands trying a new idea every season desperately hoping one will stick. Corsets, miniskirts, Y2K inspiration, 70s flares and crochet have all cycled through the runways of every fashion house until they eventually slipped through the cracks to the general public and became cemented in Zara and Shein inventories for the next few years to come.
Fashion lacks the imagination and expression of the late legends that reigned over the previous decades. Illustrious designers like John Galliano, Alexander McQueen and the late Thierry Mugler have left fashion behind, taking with them the spirit of couture. Haute couture is defined as exclusive high-end fashion that is hand constructed from beginning to end. Couture is often dramatic and theatrical, with a massive presence on the runway that can be felt for years to come. Gone are the days of the glittering gowns of Galliano for Dior and the saccharine fantasies of McQueen, replaced by uninspired concepts and identical silhouettes modeled by the same rotating cast of nepotism-bred models.
Despite the current state of the fashion industry, couture and creativity aren’t dead just yet. Advances in sustainability and environmental impacts have become customary in many luxury fashion houses, like Chloé’s recent B Corp certification or Stella McCartney’s use of Mylo, a leather alternative grown from mycelium. Couture is still present in the industry as well, with rising stars paving a new path for innovative handcrafted pieces of art. From the floral fashions of Miss Sohee to the intricate detailing of Iris Van Herpen, couture is still very much intact despite its recent decrease in popularity. As the fashion industry recovers from the damage of the pandemic, the demand for splendor and originality can shift the landscape of fashion back to haute couture.
This is the opinion of Erik VonSosen, a junior communication studies major from Danville, CA. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
