Beginning college is a huge benchmark in any student's life. As the class of 2026 begins their journey here at LMU, two senior opinion writers, assistant managing editor Yukana Inoue and staff writer Luke Veltz dish out some advice to LMU's incoming class of freshmen.
Dear incoming freshmen,
As I watched the sun come up on the smoggy skyline from the beautiful campus I call home, I could not help but wonder, "How did I get here to my own Senior Sunrise?" It feels like just a moment ago, I was a freshman just like you, walking straight off the plane at LAX, exploring the Bluff for the first time with my first ever roommates. Now, here I was, rolling out of my dorm room bed, standing on the same Bluff at 6:00 am on my first day of senior year, surrounded by people that I now call my closest friends.
As I watched the sunrise, I thought about these last three years I spent at LMU and how much I have changed as a person during this time. I then thought about some of you that I met and mentored over the past couple of weeks as an International Orientation Leader and how much potential you all have in store here at LMU.
For the record, I do not regret the way I spent my years in college; however if I knew the things that I know now, I would have done some things differently. So, to all of you that just started your first week of college, here are four lessons I learned during my time here at LMU that will hopefully help you.
4. Be open-minded and try new things.
By the time you complete high school, you’re 18 and you feel like you have figured out who you are — your hobbies, the music you listen to, the type of people you like to hang out with, etc. But, the truth is, you don't.
College is a new environment and there are so many opportunities for you; don’t shut yourself off from things simply because it’s not your thing. You may even surprise yourself with things you never knew about yourself. Allowing yourself to experiment and try new things is one of the most powerful experiences you can have in college.
What I'm passionate about as a senior is wildly different from what I cared for at the beginning of my freshman year. Even what I’m doing right here, writing to you as a writer for the Loyolan was essentially an “accident.” If I hadn't tried something new, I might not be here writing this open letter to you.
Let these accidents happen to you. Try new things. Join that club. Talk to that person. You never know where those accidents may lead you.
3. Get involved.
In college, very few things are mandatory, and you can choose to get as involved as you want on campus — the experience is truly what you make of it. Obviously, it is up to you how involved you want to be in the LMU community, but from my experience, I say the more the better.
Whether it be clubs, Greek life, service organizations or even on-campus jobs, being part of something gives you a sense of belonging at LMU. It gives you the opportunity to join a community of like-minded (and different-minded) people who you would have never met otherwise. You become more invested in events and organizations on campus because you play a part in them. The people you meet in the communities you build will become life-long friends and being engaged in the LMU community will truly enrich your college experience.
2. Choose with intention how you spend your time and who you spend it with.
Right now, you feel that you have all the time in the world. Four years is a long time. But ask any senior and they will all tell you the same thing; you’d be surprised how quickly the time passes.
Be intentional with how you spend your time. At first, you’re going to be taken aback by how much free time you have, especially coming out of the eight-hour schedules you had in high school. But before you know it, things are going to pick up and you’re going to be busy with the everyday time commitment of classes, meetings and work.
Stop every once in a while and ask yourself, 'Am I doing things every day that make me happy? Do I like the people I am spending my time with, or do I want to branch out a little more? Do I want to text that friend I always promise to “definitely hang out soon” but haven’t yet?'
Don’t get swept up in the everyday frenzy, and make sure to check in on yourself every so often to ensure you’re having the college life you’ve always dreamed of. College goes by faster than you can ever possibly imagine.
1. You are never done meeting new friends.
One thing that I learned very recently is that there is no cap on the number of friends you can have.
After a semester or so, you will find your group of friends that you click with and feel that you have found your people. Your weekends will be filled with memories with them and the older you get, the less drive you have to make new friends. Why put in the effort to make new friends when you already have your little group?
I fell into this trap. Obviously, I would still meet new people, making surface-level acquaintances, but never putting in the extra effort to really get to know them.
Yet, here I am, as a senior, still meeting people for the first time that I’ve never crossed paths with before. Some of them, I am genuinely shocked that we’ve never met because we get along so well.
This includes the underclassmen who will start at LMU years after you. Don’t let the fact that they’re younger stop you from getting to know them. Some of the best friendships I’ve made are with people across different grades.
You never know at any point in your time at LMU when you may meet a life-long friend. Don’t shut yourself off from new possibilities and put in the effort to get to know people at all stages of your college life.
As you go through your journey here at LMU, I guarantee you that you are going to experience all sorts of things — both good and bad. The main advice I'm going to leave you with is to make sure to take it all in and enjoy every moment of it. College will fly by in a blink of an eye so make the most of it.
Love, Yukana Inoue
This is the opinion of Yukana Inoue, a senior film, television and media studies major from Chiba, Japan.
Dear incoming freshmen,
The first year of college is unquestionably one of the most liberating experiences many of us will undergo. The feeling of being on your own for the first time is a watershed moment in life. It can be intimidating, exhilarating, and even depressing — all at once. It will be a year unlike any you’ve had before or will have again, and it can confront you with choices and feelings that will shape who you are. So how do you do it right?
The answer to that will vary depending on who you are already. But there are some common principles that could benefit anyone feeling that first week head rush of angsty excitement. Strict parents or heavy expectations in high school can give the release of college an intoxicating sensation. You need to modulate, and this is something every parent has expressed toward their child with one boring speech or another. I’ll try to make it more relatable.
What I’m talking about, in particular, is alcohol. Yes, you’re 18. Yes, this is a Catholic school. No, nobody ever drinks underage.
The key to your first year, and some would say life in general, is balance. Balance means enjoying the moment without forgetting about the future. If to you that means getting good grades, awesome — look after them to the extent that you yourself are satisfied. That last bit is important because having fun is important. Don’t forget that either, or let someone convince you it isn’t.
We all know certain careers are going to require high letters, and if that’s what you’re striving for, then don’t sacrifice it. However, if your passion is tied up in something besides your grades, then be sure not to lose sight of that.
At the same time, don't forget to enjoy the moment, too. Go out on Friday nights. Meet people, especially as a freshman. Don’t beat yourself up for not finishing your first year or semester with perfect marks, even if you wanted them. Find the balance.
The next real-life advice I want to give has to do with romantic endeavors. I’ll keep this one short and sweet: be careful. Know that consent is not a spectrum. Tiptoe. Know the person you’re going to trust — people are adept at masking their true selves to achieve a certain goal.
Okay, heavy stuff out of the way. Another thing to keep in mind during your first year is that everyone else is in the same boat as you. Some might know a few more people, but every older person they know has ordered them to branch out in college. What does this mean? Don’t be shy. Don’t be reserved. Easier said than done, I know. The point is, you won’t find your friends if you don’t reveal yourself to anyone. And if someone doesn’t like you? forget it; it was never going to work out anyway if you had to fake it. Catering to every person is impossible, so don’t try.
What you should try is everything that catches your interest. Don’t pass up on something just because all the people doing it now started in high school and you’re in a different major or club or social group or whatever. You are not too old to take up a new pursuit, even if it seems like something that could require a huge amount of time. Dip your toes in the water. If you’re curious about surfing and have never lived anywhere near the ocean, get someone to take you. Join the club, write the screenplay, do research online, learn an instrument.
Because, and I’ll say it again: at some point in life we have to decide on something to do. Something that is going to be our thing. And if you let your interests pass you by, you’ll regret it later when you realize that nothing matters, and we’re all going to die. Don’t forget it. To quote Rick Sanchez, “To live is to risk it all.”
Best, Luke Veltz
This is the opinion of Luke Veltz, a senior journalism major from St. Louis, MO.
