LMU has a lot of opportunities. Maybe not as many as our rivals — I get a little jealous every time I visit one of our rival schools’ campuses, I cannot lie — but opportunities nonetheless. You name an activity or social club, and we probably have it. They make it very easy to fill your schedule doing anything you want — dangerously so.
And for a time much longer than I’d like to admit, I did that.
I remember that first on-campus involvement fair I went to. I moved desperately from table to table, asking any and all questions to see how I could get involved with each of these very different clubs and organizations and how I could be and over backwards trying to make it all fit into my increasingly hectic schedule. But I didn’t care. I just wanted to be “in.” I needed to be “in.” To be part of the popular group that was cool and well-liked — and that doesn’t really exist, I now know.
I spent every night, and sometimes very early mornings, attending club meetings, organization get-togethers and work shifts. Getting back to my dorm — and, later on, my off-campus apartment — before 10 p.m. was unheard of. The clubs didn’t even matter; it was just chasing that feeling of being wanted. That desire and that need to be involved with everything consumed my life.
This applied to not only on-campus activities but off-campus as well. I spent time and money my freshman year Uber-ing across Los Angeles to meet up with people that didn’t really ask me to be there. It only got worse later on when I was able to drive anywhere I wanted. I probably spent thousands of dollars in gas money going to places I don’t remember, doing things I don’t recall and being with people I didn’t really consider friends.
I hated myself. I hated myself for becoming a vessel of obligation, a person that lacked visible passion beyond responsibility to others and the possibility of inclusion. It made me angry, spiteful and sad, but I couldn’t ever show that. That would mean that people wouldn’t want me to be there — no longer in the “in.” So I just smiled, nodded and added dozens of responsibilities and hours upon hours to my workload.
Looking back, I realize how unhealthy that was for me. I spent so much time regretting the things that I wasn’t able to do because of the hole of obligations I dug for myself with no way of climbing out. I spent so much time and money going to places, yearning for that feeling of inclusion and never achieving it. I was being pulled in every direction, and I felt like I was going to snap unless I relinquished some of these responsibilities and allowed myself something I feared most: a break.
Time without responsibility and obligation is so important for the development of one’s self. There is no amount of work that can give you the ability to reflect and build your individual identity. While it’s important to be involved and "do everything," it’s just as important to take time away from that work and responsibility, focus on yourself and “don't do everything” — even if it’s just for a moment.
When I realized I had overloaded my schedule and subsequently removed some of those responsibilities from my life, I was able to actually sit and think. I was able to read and write things that I wanted to, as well as learn what I like to read and write. I’ll be the first to admit that my work as a screenwriting major was far worse before I had this total breakdown. My 2020 attempt at a wild west psychological thriller can attest to that.
I also gained the pleasure of spending time with my roommates and getting to know them beyond being fellow members of my current living situation. We’ve had movie nights, traveled together and become better friends than my previous workload would have ever allowed for.
Of course, you can occupy your time with responsibilities; satisfactory fulfillment stems from healthy obligation. However, it’s important to put aside time for yourself, time that you can spend with loved ones and friends and doing the things that you want to do simply because you enjoy them. That balance is key.
Honestly, a lot of great things can come from overextension. Being thrown headfirst into so many obligations and responsibilities gave me the opportunity to grow my multi-tasking skills as well as be more comfortable in higher pressure situations. At the end of the day, I felt more productive and purposeful — just coming out of a very isolated quarantine period, that feeling was something that I realized I needed unbelievably badly.
But that doesn’t really matter. Not if you don’t have the time to show up to the board game night your roommates have been planning for weeks. Not if you can’t travel out of town with your closest friends because you’re too busy making up the homework you didn’t have time to do because you were so busy. Not if you’re missing out on those core moments that you could look back on fondly down the road.
As you go on your journey through LMU into the bigger world, it’s important to find that balance. Do everything you truly want to do. Make the most of your time at LMU. Go to that club meeting. Audition for that musical. Sign up for that newsletter that you’ll never actually read. But don’t be afraid to say no sometimes. Don’t be afraid to put aside time to work on yourself and become the version of yourself that only comes from introspection. Don’t do nothing, but don't do everything.
This is the opinion of Connor Rose, a senior screenwriting major from Mission Viejo, Calif. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(1) comment
[beam][beam][beam] Outstanding, Connor! Very proud of you [love]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.