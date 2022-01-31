The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are approaching quickly, with its opening ceremony scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4. It would normally be time for us to get back into our Olympic spirit and prepare ourselves to cheer on our star athletes, but now it seems that the spirits are not quite there.
This is nothing new, as interest in the Olympic games has been dwindling over the past decade. In fact, with 16.7 million views, the 2020 Tokyo 2020 Olympics’ opening ceremony's views were down over 30% from the 26.5 million viewers of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, which was also lower than the 40.7 million of the 2012 London Olympics.
Considering the scandals and controversies surrounding the competition in recent years, this general lack of enthusiasm is understandable. As a big fan of global, big-sale sporting events, this breaks my heart. However, as much as I would like to support the Olympics, I have to acknowledge the cold, hard truth that there are fundamental issues in the quadrennial festivities.
I became more aware of this in Japan last summer during the Tokyo Olympics. I remember the initial excitement that I experienced as a middle schooler way back in 2013 when it was announced that Japan would be hosting the Olympics in 2020. I remember thinking how amazing it was to be able to enjoy the Olympics in my own city, knowing that it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
However, witnessing the public outrage over over-budget constructions and the decision to hold the event in 2021 with no live audience amidst rising COVID-19 cases, I was painfully aware of how the Olympics were not just medals and celebratory parades. It is evident that the way in which the Olympics are run right now is corrupt, outdated and in dire need of change.
One critical issue of the Olympics is that there are no viable benefits for the host countries. Although there is some level of benefits in the tourism industry — which obviously was not the case for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to the pandemic — the ridiculously high cost of holding the competition outweighs its benefits. According to research, every single Olympics since 1960 has gone over budget at an average of 172%. Most recently, Tokyo spent about $28 billion, even though they were estimated to spend only $7.3 billion.
Although China is boasting Beijing to be the cheapest Olympics ever with its $3.9 billion budget, investigations show that this may not be the most accurate and transparent projection. The real cost is estimated to be as high as $38.5 billion partially because China invested a great sum of money in infrastructure like a water transfer system to create artificial snow for hosting skiing tournaments in areas that are arid.
This is a great example of why it simply does not make sense to host the Olympics in certain countries. A great deal of money is spent to build infrastructure that often end up rarely used or even abandoned. It makes sense, given that as economist Andrew Zimbalist stated, the reason why the stadiums and tracks did not exist before the Olympics was that there is no "economically viable use for them."
Why is it then that countries continue to desire to host the tournament, sometimes even to a point to bribe the International Olympic Committee (IOC)? You would be surprised to find that in reality, recent unpopularity among residents has led multiple countries to drop out of the bidding process.
For the countries who continue to vouch for the Olympics, it is most likely because heads of the construction industry continue pushing for it, given that it will promise great business opportunities. Another reason is constructing the country’s image in the eyes of other countries. For example, Japan’s main motive in 2013 was to show how they had recovered from the disaster in Fukushima, and way back in 1964 it was to show the world how greatly they had progressed since the Second World War.
Moreover, having the Olympic games every four years in different cities makes absolutely no sense considering global warming. Constructing large-scale buildings at such frequency is incredibly harmful to the environment. Not only that, but global warming has made it hard to find locations to host, especially for the Winter Olympics where most countries are getting too hot to host winter sports.
Given this in addition to the corruptive nature of the IOC and the Olympics itself, it is easy to jump to the conclusion of canceling the games. Yes, with it having started with roots in Eurocentrism and aristocracy, the Olympics as it is now is greatly problematic and outdated.
However, the inspiration and pleasure audiences get from watching extraordinary athletes compete is very real for a lot of people. Watching these stars that have worked unbelievably hard all their lives is incredibly moving. I personally will never forget the moment Kosuke Kitajima won gold for Japan setting the world record in 100-meter breaststroke back in 2008, or when Suni Lee became the first Asian American woman to take a gold medal for gymnastics all-around.
That is why we should not be too quick to cancel the Olympics, but rather to work on it to see what we can do to change the institution altogether. As the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics begins this Friday, let's keep this in mind while we cheer on our favorite athletes.
This is the opinion of Yukana Inoue, a junior film, television and media studies major from Chiba, Japan. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
