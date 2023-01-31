ChatGPT, a cutting-edge chatbot by OpenAI, has become a viral online gimmick, demonstrating an impressive command of conversational, academic and Shakespearean English. The bot can give lengthy text responses to prompts — capable of telling bedtime stories or giving you a guide to crime. However, as much as it may seem otherwise, ChatGPT is rudimentary.
For weeks, impressive demonstrations of the software’s capabilities have dominated online conversation, misleading people to think it’s much more powerful than reality. For example, ChatGPT recently failed the bar exam — despite showing an aptitude for certain aspects of law, it could only memorize and apply blanket rules. However, salacious stories about the dangers to higher education still prevailed.
One of the best examples of ChatGPT’s laughably limited scope is a blog post by David Deutsch, a visiting professor at University of Oxford who repeatedly attempted to generate an iambic pentameter poem with the program. Despite ChatGPT being able to define the syllabic rules of iambic pentameter and recognize that its poem did not fit the format, it continues to output an unchanged, incorrect poem.
This is because the bot doesn’t write the way we do by picking a topic and finding a way to articulate a point with an intentional assembly of words. Instead, ChatGPT makes a probabilistic assumption at the most likely next word in a sentence, sort of like the suggested words that pop up above your phone’s keyboard (except about a billion times more complex).
Right now, ChatGPT does not understand what it’s saying beyond what has already been told to be true. As much as it may claim to understand, ChatGPT essentially makes guesses about what sentences should look like. A human’s level of critical thinking would require a level of computing complexity far beyond what we’ve achieved right now.
Students have attempted to use ChatGPT to cheat, but its work is painfully obvious compared to a human — the tool still is primarily supplementary. Professors have already begun to incorporate the software into their classes, arguing that students still need to demonstrate a level of understanding in order to use the tool effectively.
At LMU, don't be surprised when rules about ChatGPT start to crop up in your syllabus. Doing math by hand was made obsolete by calculators, and scoring based on grammar was made obsolete by spellcheck and Grammarly — perhaps we'll have to find different ways to demonstrate our knowledge of a topic now that ChatGPT is available to all. While the tool makes it difficult to judge a student's level based on the level of their writing, the validity of the points made are still a fine metric to grade on.
This balance, for now, is perfect — it’s why real estate agents see ChatGPT as their savior for cutting down on the monotony of the copywriting aspect of the job, but lawyers are still wary of trusting it on new legal ground. Fundamentally, an AI this simple can only rephrase what someone else has confidently said.
Eventually, we will have an AI that can match the complexity of human thought, but at the moment, ChatGPT is just a librarian of the infinite bookshelves of the internet. If Google searches are a book catalog, directing you to the correct title for your specific search, GPT-3 is a librarian who will try to understand what you’re looking for and surmise the book it recommends.
It will not, however, understand the content of the book it’s picked out — it can concisely (or ornately) recite the information it has already been fed, but you still need a human in order to demonstrate understanding. For now.
This is the opinion of Arsh Goyal, a sophomore economics major from Dublin, Calif. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
