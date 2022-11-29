Gas cars are a thing of the past — the future of transportation, according to car manufacturers and some progressive governments, is electric cars. These various groups have paraded electric cars as the solution to the dangers of their gas counterparts.
However, in pursuit of a brighter future, a move to electric cars is one step forward and two steps back. Advocates for electric cars have not only overlooked their environmental flaws, but they have ignored the greater issues with preserving a car-centric world — one where housing, transportation and freedom are surpressed.
Most electric cars store their energy in lithium-ion batteries. Mining lithium to create these batteries is oftentimes unethical and unfriendly to our climate, and it depletes a limited resource. Additionally, lithium-ion batteries have short lifespans and are difficult to recycle.
More importantly, a significant amount of cars’ particle pollution comes from their tires, not their fuel. As cars drive, their tires wear down over time, which causes the toxic, oil-based chemicals found within them to be released into our soil and water. Ironically enough, the heavy electric batteries and the faster acceleration of electric engines cause cars to burn more rubber, releasing more of their tires' chemicals.
Additionally worrisome, electric cars provide more possibilities for direct harm than traditional cars. Their faster acceleration and heavier batteries increase the number of fatalities car accidents cause.
Given these issues, some have suggested hydrogen cars as an alternative, which use our universe’s most abundant gas as fuel, and emit only water.
However, hydrogen cars face drawbacks, too. Hydrogen is inefficient, it loses 62% of its electricity through the various conversion processes neccesary for it to power a car. Additionally, most hydrogen is produced through a process that actually releases greenhouse gas.
Despite some flaws in electric and hydrogen power, I admit these options are somewhat better for the environment than gas-powered cars.
Regardless, this doesn’t mean greener power solves the issues inherent to cars. No matter how you charge them, cars are still the second largest cause of unnatural death in the U.S.
In spite of their emissions, cars still require large amounts of parking, which has dramatically raised the price and lowered the supply of housing, and even if you feel like you’re saving the environment in an electric car, many of the highways they’re driven on have decimated and displaced countless historic neighborhoods, especially those of low-income and minority groups in the U.S.
Thus, no matter if cars are powered by gas, electricity or hydrogen, should not be the focus of our future of transportation.
By upzoning, or permitting denser housing and neighborhood-serving retail, we can create walkable cities in which cars are unnecessary.
To be clear, public transit need not replace cars in the same manner that we use cars today.
A city done right would allow people to travel anywhere they need on foot or by bike. This would be done through upzoning, which would allow for commercial uses, such as small grocery stores and other essentials, to be built within walking distance from denser homes. In such a future, utilizing public transit would only be necessary for commuters and those accessing irregular or niche needs in more distant destinations.
Such a concept might upset some, who take great love in their cars and take even greater distaste for public transit.
Many love the independence they feel that their cars grant them. However, oftentimes the same freedom given to car drivers takes away the freedom of those who don’t drive.
Freedom is the ability to make a choice for oneself. However, due to car-centric planning, other transit choices have often been removed and ignored. If someone would prefer using public transit, rather than dealing with the chore of finding parking and paying for fuel and other car costs, they wouldn’t be able to make that choice in much of the U.S. Given this dilemma, cars often aren’t a vehicle for freedom, but rather a restrictor of others’ freedom.
Admittedly, public transit in the U.S. today is oftentimes inefficient. However, our transit can be greatly improved. This can be seen here in Los Angeles, where our metro rail lines have exponentially grown in the last two decades thanks to ballot measures M and R.
Unlike the transit success we’ve seen in adding more metro lines, adding just 'one more lane' does the opposite for highways. Due to a phenomenon known as induced demand, increasing a road or highway’s capacity only increases its use. This leaves traffic the same or even worse than it was before an additional lane was constructed. Additionally, highway construction destroys the environment it's built on to a much greater extent than rail line construction does.
Cars risk our planet, health and freedom. It doesn’t matter how a car is powered, they should not be the future of transportation.
This is the opinion of Rudy Goldman, a sophomore management and leadership major from Redondo Beach, Calif. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
