With two affirmative action cases in front of the Supreme Court, the consideration of race in the college admission process could come to an end very soon.
In the recently argued cases, Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina and Students for Fair Admissions v. Presidents and Fellows of Harvard College, the petitioners claimed that race should not be a consideration in college admissions decisions, citing the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The equal protection clause states that “no state shall … deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
In the 2003 case Grutter v. Bollinger, the Supreme Court heard the case of a white woman who was denied admission to University of Michigan Law School. The school considered race in admissions decisions in accordance with the school's "interest in achieving diversity among its student body." The Supreme Court voted that the school's consideration of race was not unlawful and did not violate the 14th Amendment or the Civil Rights Act. In her closing opinion, Associate Justice Sandra Day O'Connor wrote that a "narrowly tailored use of race" in admissions decisions is permissible to "further a compelling interest in obtaining the educational benefits that flow from a diverse student body."
The challenge to affirmative action revolves around the fact that racial classifications are wrong in any instance and the “landmark decision in [Brown v. Board of Education] finally and firmly rejected the view that racial classifications have any role to play in providing educational opportunities.”
The case for affirmative action emphasizes the benefits that a diverse college campus provides for students and that “people of all different backgrounds and perspectives have to learn to live together and unite in common purpose.”
The end of affirmative action would primarily affect selective and highly-selective schools that engage in a holistic review of applications. A holistic review — which LMU's admissions also utilizes — is the consideration of an "applicants’ experiences, attributes, and academic metrics as well as the value an applicant would contribute to learning, practice, and teaching."
While holistic review has many good aspects, as admissions officers look past just the numbers and consider a person through their experiences and perspectives, many of these considerations like extra-curricular activities or standardized test scores can lead to minority groups being left in the rejection pile.
Taking out the consideration of race in college admissions would be immoral. The lawyers for Harvard argued in their brief that "without affirmative action, achieving racial diversity is virtually impossible at highly selective universities."
In the oral arguments, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said “If you're Black, you're more likely to be in an under-resourced school. You're more likely to be taught by teachers who are not as qualified as others. You're more likely to be viewed as less academic – as having less academic potential.”
These inequities then translate into integral parts of the college admissions process like standardized test scores. According to the American research group, Brookings, the average score for the math section of the SAT for Black students was 454 out of 800, while white students averaged a score of 547.
Without race-conscious admissions, students from different backgrounds would not have the opportunity to interact with one another as racial disparities embedded in the American education system affect factors such as SAT scores and GPA. If the Supreme Court deems affirmative action unconstitutional, the negative effects towards minority groups would go far beyond college campuses.
As Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan said in the oral arguments of Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina, “[Universities] are the pipelines to leadership in our society.”
While those with less prestigious college degrees or no college education whatsoever can achieve higher rankings in society, we don’t have to look further than the Supreme Court itself to see the disparities between leadership, prestigious institutions and race.
Out of the current nine Supreme Court justices, eight of them went to either Yale Law School or Harvard Law School. Further, out of the 114 justices who have served on the Supreme Court, 108 of them have been white men.
While speaking with Loyola Law School professor Kimberly West-Faulcon, JD, my perception of the challenges to affirmative action, and those challenging it, became clearer. “I’ve increasingly been pointing out that [Students for Fair Admissions] aren’t going to court to say all parts of the government should be race-blind. They don't say that the police department should be race-blind… What is really very clear is that [they] are on the same side of all this that has struck down the Voting Rights Act, the same side of this that is completely fine with Roe, the same individuals who are in the federalist society and have picked all of the justices who are now in the position where they’re saying ‘we don't care that much about precedent,’ and it's very problematic,” she said.
When I started paying attention to what was happening in these cases, I immediately thought that the challenges brought forth against affirmative action were aiming to take away the advantages that the equal protection clause and Civil Rights Act of 1964 gave to minority groups. It's insulting to turn these policies into tools to further repress minority groups.
These challenges are not coming from people that care about forwarding what the equal protection clause and Civil Rights Act were built upon. In fact, Edward Blum, a conservative litigant, heads the Students for Fair Admissions organization, the petitioner in both the Harvard and UNC case. Blum has made a career of finding cases to bring forward on the grounds that affirmative action is unconstitutional. These two cases are the "seventh and eighth cases Blum has offered up" to the Supreme Court.
West-Faulcon further emphasized how the justices’ personal beliefs will impact the decision in these affirmative action cases.
“The courts are supposed to, for the most part, defer to the policymakers. The judges aren’t university presidents. The judges aren’t the admissions officers. The judges aren’t the students … So what it really boils down to… is we have a Supreme Court that is comprised of four to six justices, four solid, … who equate considering race for purposes of inclusion to race discrimination,” she said.
Those who fight back against affirmative action and say it is unfair are mostly white or not part of a minority group in college admissions. The common ideology against race-conscious admissions is that schools will admit the most qualified applicants, and if that isn’t a racially diverse pool of admitted students, that is acceptable.
This reasoning is deeply flawed. As I mentioned, sometimes test scores, GPAs or extracurriculars don’t correspond with qualification in terms of academic success. These various parts of the college application process are usually reserved for more privileged students and withheld from those who don’t have access to resources, such as playing various sports or having a SAT tutor.
In the Grutter decision 19 years ago, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor wrote in the majority opinion that “the court expects that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary to further the interest approved today.” This proposed version of America, without consideration of race, would be idyllic.
In regards to this aspect of the Grutter decision Justice Brett Kavanaugh alluded to this as meaning a “25-year limit” in the oral arguments of Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina.
However, the sad reality is police brutality still exists. Black students still have the lowest average standardized test scores. Black students still only make up 8% of well funded districts despite making up over 20% of the population in poorly funded districts.
The version of America that Grutter v. Bollinger envisioned for the future does not exist yet nor will it in the near future. That is why we must continue to have race-conscious admissions in universities until we can arrive at this future.
It is extremely important for college campuses to have a diverse student body that best represents the American population. It is even more important that these colleges have a diverse student body so post-grad leadership can also look like America.
This is the opinion of Katie McMahon, a freshman history major from Ambler, Pa. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
