Conversations around the “stolen 2020 election” have been looming for years, and when these lies are spread by supposedly credible national news organizations, their potential damage poses a serious threat.
Dominion Voting Systems, the makers of the voting machines used in the 2020 presidential election, sued Fox News for defamation in civil court last year. This suit alleged that Fox employees and on-air personalities knowingly aired false statements about Dominion rigging the election in order to bolster Donald Trump’s insistence that the election was stolen.
The magnitude of the harm that these false statements caused was evident in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Trump’s speech that preceded the riot insisted that the 2020 election was tainted by fraud. “We must stop the steal and then we must ensure that such outrageous election fraud never happens again … we’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue … and we’re going to go to the Capitol,” said Trump moments before the deadly insurrection. If Fox’s support and amplification of this false — and harmful — message can be cleaned up by money alone, nothing really stops this mega-rich company from doing it again.
Most defamation cases center around proving that damage was caused by the lies in the allegation. This case, however, was unique. Before any settlement was reached, the judge established that Fox’s statements about Dominion were false, and the voting machine company had faced significant damages to both reputation and clientele — several counties terminated contracts with Dominion amidst the controversy.
The main question that this case revolved around wasn’t whether the information spread by Fox was false, but whether the people at Fox who aired the information knew it was false when they broadcasted it. Ordinarily, proving a statement to be false and that it caused damages would be constituted as defamation. However, as the Supreme Court established in the case New York Times v. Sullivan, a higher standard for damages exists with regard to public figures. For Fox to have defamed Dominion in this case, along with saying false things and damaging them, Dominion had to prove that Fox had “actual malice,” which is, in this case, knowingly spreading false information.
In a shocking turn of events, right before the trial was set to start on April 18, a settlement was reached between the two parties — Fox agreed to pay Dominion $787.5 million in damages. After settling, Fox issued a statement that acknowledged “the Court’s rulings [find] certain claims about Dominion to be false.” Despite that, they won’t be required to apologize on-air, as Dominion had originally demanded.
“Fox News must have been terrified to face a jury with the evidence,” said defamation attorney Charles Harder to The Washington Post, in response to the historic amount of money awarded in a defamation case. If the trial had proceeded, Dominion would’ve aired out all of Fox’s dirty laundry in front of the entire world, and the case had already been incredibly damaging — and embarrassing — for the company.
Instead, Fox was able to spread misinformation and incite violence, and they’ve now managed to avoid the bad publicity that would have come with a trial. In an increasingly partisan climate, news networks need to be held accountable for abusing their power and feeding their viewers false information.
Over the course of last year, Dominion has brought forward evidence that Fox employees and executives knew that the information they were broadcasting was false.
In a text to host Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson — host of Fox’s top-rated show Tucker Carlson Tonight — said, “Sidney Powell is lying by the way. I caught her. It’s insane … It’s unbelievably offensive to me. Our viewers are good people and they believe it.” This text was in response to Powell’s on-air claims about the stolen election. On Monday, Fox News parted ways with Carlson, which many believe is due to his role in the defamation suit and these texts.
Additionally, Fox Corporation Chair Rupert Murdoch’s depositions revealed that “he didn’t believe Trump’s claims but decided not to intervene as Fox hosts such as Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro repeatedly bashed Dominion.”
While $787.5 million might sound like punishment enough, by avoiding a public trial where prominent figures like Tucker Carlson and Rupert Murdoch could have been called to testify, Fox subsequently avoids utterly tarnishing their reputation. Through previous discovery and depositions, it was proven that Carlson and Murdoch, along with countless other Fox employees, openly acknowledged that Fox was spewing lies about election rigging behind closed doors. This knowledge is even worse when we look at how these lies prompted the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol and the injuries and deaths that came with it.
In America, the idea of “fake news” and misinformation has become a beast of its own. Not only does Fox contribute to the issue of misinformation in today’s society and political agendas taking over the news, but they are also able to avoid issuing a basic apology with this settlement.
This is the opinion of Katie McMahon, a freshman history major from Ambler, Pa. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.