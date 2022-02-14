The year is 2014. I’m a senior in high school, arriving home from a strenuous day of classes, immediately sequestering myself in my room with the blinds drawn. I’m wearing Doc Martens and an all-black outfit, even though I’m living in Southern Florida and it’s nearly 80 degrees outside. As if on instinct, I open up my laptop and log into Tumblr.com, blasting Lana Del Rey and The 1975 through my speakers. I scroll past gifs of Effy Stonem high off of her mind, lying in a forest somewhere in rural England and photos of startlingly skinny girls wearing American Apparel and smoking copious amounts of cigarettes.
Life is good — but it’s not.
In the year 2014, the “Tumblr Girl” aesthetic was something that plagued the internet and consumed many teenagers during that time. It involved dark and depressing images, the glorification of drug abuse, a fascination with artists like Lana Del Rey and Marina and the Diamonds and dark clothing. The idea of mental illness was romanticized through characters and songs, seen as something “cool” and “desirable.” This aesthetic is currently having a huge resurgence in popular media, with the younger generation idealizing the time and the people who lived the era, now mainly in their mid-to-late twenties, looking back on the time with a strange mixture of fondness and abject horror.
It’s important to note that there has also been a recent toxic trend cycle in the media — with trends coming and going at a rapid and almost startling pace. These “micro trends” are actually quite bad overall — promoting the rise of fast fashion and accelerating wastefulness in the fashion industry. A few months ago the 70s were trending in fashion and on the internet, with Y2K being the prominent style of the year 2021. There has been a recent push to understand why we are moving through trend cycles so quickly, and where this incessant need for nostalgia is coming from. Rather than looking back at these times with an objective and rational lens, we are looking at this toxic time in internet culture through rose-colored glasses.
Tumblr has historically been a place where younger generations can promote eating disorders and unhealthy ideas of self-harm. In recent years, Tumblr has made an effort to curb this, adding warnings and announcements that are triggered when people search certain words or phrases that may be deemed as harmful or inappropriate. However, this culture still exists, and it’s important to be aware of it and the dangers surrounding it.
Throughout this 2014 Tumblr craze, there was also a strange obsession with the romanticization of mental illness, creating this “glamorous” and “cool” aesthetic around the concept. Characters like Effy Stonem and Cassie Ainsworth from the UK show "Skins" were seen as the pinnacle of cool — though both of them suffered with drug addiction, eating disorders, untreated mental illness and self-harm. Don’t get me wrong, I still truly love "Skins" and think it can be watched and enjoyed; however, I also know that Tumblr was glamorizing the content and transforming it into something harmful and dangerous for teenagers across the internet.
There have been recent connections made between "Skins" UK and the HBO hit show "Euphoria." Both shows depict a raw and often uncomfortable view of teenagers — showing an unfiltered version of adolescence riddled with drug abuse, nudity and mature themes. Many news outlets and TV critics are condemning the creators of "Euphoria" for the glamorization of these themes and requesting that the show be altered or even completely pulled. I actually don’t agree with this take, as I believe that "Euphoria" does a good job at also showing the consequences of these mature themes and the severe trauma many their characters endure. However, there has been an influx of younger teens romanticizing the show, which I think says more about the generation than the show itself.
Looking back on my time on Tumblr, I can clearly see the warning signs and the toxic culture into which I was immersing myself into. However, that is not to say that I also didn’t find a sense of community within the world of 2014 Tumblr — making friends on the internet during a time when I truly felt lost and misunderstood. And though most of the things I was consuming were doing more harm than good, I do believe there were pockets of positivity interwoven through all of the negativity.
My plea for the younger generation is this: Don’t let trends and the idea of a different era trick you into thinking it’s better than the life you are already living. You can still borrow the fashion trends from the time without completely immersing yourself into the world. Trust me, as a millennial who lived the 2014 Tumblr Girl aesthetic — it’s not worth it.
This is the opinion of Isabella Victoriano, a junior communication studies major from Miami. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
