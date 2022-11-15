The 2022 U.S. midterm elections defied all expectations. Historically, the midterms are disastrous for the incumbent party, meaning that the party which controls the presidency — currently, the Democrats — usually loses out during the midterms. Without the pull of the presidential election, midterms usually see far lower voter turnout, which is also a disadvantage for Democrats.
By all accounts, election night should’ve been a slam dunk for Republicans, but they limped out of the midterms without a chance to control the U.S. Senate, and with a smaller majority in the House of Representatives than they anticipated.
It also can’t be understated how close these results were to GOP disaster. Nationally, a set of radical right-wing candidates, backed by former President Donald Trump for denying the results of the 2020 election, lost their bids for elected positions. Candidates for Secretary of State in places like Arizona, Michigan and Nevada promised to retroactively nullify their state’s electoral votes during 2020, threatening to upend our entire system of government.
The importance of their losses — the lasting proof that conspiracy, hate and infantile tantrums after losses don’t appeal to voters — will be felt for the next decade of American politics.
Instead of being a harbinger of death for the American democratic system, these elections were pleasantly groundbreaking. In Florida, Maxwell Frost will be the first Generation Z representative elected to Congress, while Maura Healey and Tina Kotek will be the first openly lesbian governors in U.S. history, with Healey as the first female governor in Massachusetts history.
As the results come in, one thing is clear — polling and predictions incorrectly signaled a red wave, because no one anticipated Gen Z’s level of voter participation. Ever since Trump galvanized the voting populace in 2016, voter turnout has been unusually high, especially among expected Democratic voters, which is why 2018 and 2020 went so badly for Republicans.
Since 2022 is projected to go down as the second-highest young voter turnout in midterm history, why didn’t people believe that Gen Z would vote?
I spoke to Richard Fox, a professor of political science at LMU, who wrote a book about this very topic with American University professor Jennifer Lawless. Titled “Running from Office: Why Young Americans are Turned Off to Politics,” it’s based on a national study of high school students, examining the lack of youth interest in the political world.
Expanding on the book's conceit, Fox said “When I was a kid, we’d say ‘Oh, you could be president someday’ — like that was the greatest job you could ever have. And now, we surveyed thousands of these young people [...] and I remember one student I asked, ‘What would your parents say if you told them you were gonna run for Congress someday?’ And he responded, ‘Oh, I think my mom would tell me I should do something better with my life.'"
Fox spoke at length about the myriad of factors in the political environment — from Biden’s abysmal approval ratings to sky-high gas prices — that he thought would have leaned the midterms heavily in the favor of Republicans. Instead, he noted that young people had become especially motivated by looming issues like climate change and LGBTQ rights, pushing them into political participation.
This is far from the end of the fight, though. Fox noted that, while young people may have changed the outcome in several notable elections, it didn’t happen across the board. The divisiveness of politics has only grown, especially in battleground states, with attitudes on important issues drifting further and further apart around the nation.
We may have dodged the threat that election deniers fundamentally posed to our democracy, but change is a marathon without a finish line. One of the keys to this change over the coming years is voter turnout, and our generation has the most room to grow. The results this year were tangible proof that political nihilism and anti-voting sentiments are completely illogical, as I wrote about a couple of weeks ago.
High voter turnout in 2018 and 2020, especially among our generation, was thought to be the exception to the rule. Politics had become salacious and dramatic at the scale of Monica Lewinsky or Watergate, but for years on end. Of course more people were taking an interest in politics — Trump's administration dominated every news cycle. With the 2022 election results holding the pattern, though, we could be looking at a trend of higher youth voter turnout in the future.
If our generation — among the many other groups who were increasingly motivated to turn out to the polls over the last half-decade — remains vigilant and committed to this political participation, we could actually see positive change within our lifetimes.
This is the opinion of Arsh Goyal, a sophomore economics major from Dublin, Calif. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
