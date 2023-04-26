Last month, Bud Light sent a box of beers to Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer, and she posted about the free merchandise — special cans with her face on them — and sparked a weeks-long tantrum among American conservatives.
Ben Shapiro claimed that Bud Light is "piss water masquerading as beer," and Matt Walsh whined that brands are now forced to "be baptized into wokeism and openly worship at the LGBT altar" — which makes sense, considering that the Christian faith is notorious for being friendly with the LGBTQ+ community. With right-wing leaders amplifying the controversy, conservatives began to rally around "Go Woke, Go Broke" as the banner of their crusade.
Woke, as their pejorative of choice, is also significant. The term comes from "stay woke," which was a way for Black activists to communicate their resistance against police brutality after the murder of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. Since then, conservatives co-opted it as an attack on activists during the Black Lives Matter movement, and the word began to lose all meaning. Now, it just acts as an ephemeral bogeyman for conservatives to use for anything they disagree with.
"Go Woke, Go Broke" dominated the national conversation for weeks, with Republicans calling for people to boycott Bud Light and Nike — the latter of which recently announced Dylan Mulvaney as a brand ambassador. On TikTok, the "Burn Bra Challenge" was trending as a protest against Nike. Kid Rock, wearing a MAGA hat, used a submachine gun to shoot up a display of Bud Light cans after a teary speech featuring the phrase, “Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today.”
So yes, Republicans had very reasonable, well-adjusted and completely normal reactions to a woman receiving free Bud Light.
The most ironic part of the whole situation is that Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, is a huge Republican donor — which is why some GOP leadership, including Donald Trump Jr., called to end the boycotts as soon as they began. Bud Light desperately tried to regain Republican favor, with a laughably pro-America ad, featuring a horse, the Lincoln Memorial and two people saluting the flag. Despite oozing pure, unfettered patriotism, the marketing effort was too little, too late — Bud Light had been caught by friendly fire for sending their beer to a trans influencer.
Bud Light isn't the only company put in this position — in 2022, when Pixar’s "Lightyear" featured a same-sex kiss, conservatives began targeting Disney with a familiar vitriol. Conservatives practically jump at the opportunity to accuse companies of "wokeness," but this isn’t just a side effect of their cultural war — it’s a concerted effort to win political ground ahead of the 2024 elections. In order to gain that ground, they’ve put trans people in their crosshairs.
This repeated spectacle is calculated; it’s designed to attract attention toward LGBTQ+ issues, and to put them front and center. Already, Republicans have started to ramp up attacks on gay and transgender rights in state legislatures around the country, riding off the wave of bigotry they’ve fueled for years with stunts like "Go Woke, Go Broke."
However, the data show that this wasn’t particularly effective during the midterms. Even when candidates around the country invested millions into anti-LGBTQ+ platforms, these positions weren’t important for most voters. Lydia Polgreen of the New York Times argued that Republicans have been forced to put all their chips into this strategy, searching for a way to regain voters after overturning Roe v. Wade. It didn’t work in the midterms, so they’ve redoubled their efforts — politically, it’s critical that LGBTQ+ issues remain at the top of voters’ minds, even if that means fearmongering.
On the electoral level, this strategy hasn’t been effective enough to offset Republican losses from overturning Roe, but it’s been profoundly damaging in other ways.
Despite polls showing that a rising share of American adults know a trans person, the share of people who believe that gender identity cannot change from birth assignment is rising. Somehow, the number of people who accept trans identities has gone down in the last six years, even as support for other LGBTQ+ issues — like gay marriage — rises. It’s an unbelievable, distressing and undeniable fact.
Republicans have spent years fearmongering about bathrooms and children’s sports, and have managed to regress the debate around trans people — by constantly obsessing over the place of trans people in society, they’ve manufactured bigotry. Stunts like "Go Woke, Go Broke" are just another way to keep trans people in the public consciousness, to stoke and maintain anger throughout the election season.
They’re painting a target on the backs of a vulnerable minority for political capital. It’s pathetic.
This is the opinion of Arsh Goyal, a junior economics major from Dublin, California. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(1) comment
1) Michael Brown wasn't murdered, that's common knowledge at this point.
2) Dylan Mulvaney isn't a woman, he's a man.
3) You speak as though the overturning of Roe vs. Wade is a bad thing. It's been a blessing to many, most of whom are babies who are alive today who otherwise would have been aborted.
4) If you're wondering why the trans movement is facing hostility, there are two reasons. First, the demand for absolute fealty to a notion that most people reject, namely that people can change their gender at any point. Second, the obsession with people in your movement in gaining access to children's spaces. No one cared about drag queens until they demanded access to libraries and 'family friendly' drag shows started popping up, all while detractors were branded as 'transphobes.' Likewise, the obsession with inserting trans ideology into public schools is one of that factors that has resulted in thousands of families in California alone abandoning the public school system in favor of private or charter schools. Most people are fine with adults doing whatever they want, just leave children alone. And no, what I just typed doesn't equate to 'violence.'
5) And finally, you go to a Catholic school. Maybe you would be more comfortable in a more secular (and infinitely cheaper) institution.
Pat Rosen
Class of '96
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.