With the release of its new flagship phone, the Pixel 6 Pro, Google has aggressively advertised its unique selling points — chief among which is the artificial intelligence (AI) integration through a new Tensor chip, a custom mobile chip designed exclusively for Pixel phones. This addition is in line with industry movement towards making computing chips in house (like Apple’s new M1 chips for Macs). Tech companies seem to agree that processors on the scale of nanometers can’t get much more efficient, so they’ve moved towards integrating AI and making their own hardware to try and improve computing power.
Google has always prided themselves on their Pixel phones' camera algorithms – they’ve always been a software company, which they’ve used to offset worse hardware than other phones in their generation (Pixel 5 vs S20). With the Pixel 6’s Tensor, Google has unleashed machine learning by finally upgrading the hardware the phone is working with. The AI flair on the new phone has added a variety of unique features like magic eraser for foreground subjects, specific blur and, most notably, Real Tone.
Real Tone is a feature designed to more accurately capture darker skin tones, which is a feature that I didn’t know I was waiting for. My skin is fairly dark, but easily washed out in any decent lighting. This means that for years, since the first phone I owned, I’ve always had my skin color completely butchered in photos. Even with my current phone, I don’t get an accurate skin tone. This is rather disappointing considering its cost, despite it being a problem that tech leaders have been stumbling to fix for years.
The idea is for the Pixel 6’s machine learning algorithm to more accurately predict what skin colors look like in reality through extensive data model training, and then adjust without altering the rest of the frame. As I mentioned earlier, Google’s Tensor chip is a groundbreaking implementation of monstrous computing power, which is what gives the phone the unique space to run its complex computations. The phone certainly has the tools to do what it claims, but does it actually work as advertised?
Nicole Nguyen and Dalvin Brown of the Wall Street Journal did a comprehensive test of the efficacy of the feature, polling to test satisfaction and people’s perceptions of how effective smartphone pictures are. The results, with parallel shots across three smartphones, show a clear change in how the camera captures the color of the skin, with the subjects of their pictures agreeing that the Pixel more accurately captured their skin tone. In the example below, the Pixel’s photo avoids lightening either face without losing detail, thereby making both of the women’s skin tones look far more realistic.
Tech companies have a sordid history of unintentional algorithmic bias, especially with machine learning programs, because of data set bias. This was the exact reason why a Facebook post tagging AI brought the company a PR nightmare by identifying Black men in a video as primates last year. Bots like these are almost always trained primarily on majority demographics, so they end up with imbalanced results. This is why older camera software even more obviously lightened darker faces, and struggled to correctly recognize darker faces in low lighting.
Google has made a concerted effort to address a problem that will define progress in consumer facing technology for years to come, across industries. Accurate skin tones are becoming more important by the day. For example, fashion and beauty companies are working on simulated makeup on a buyer’s face to help people find their “look.” Even outside of skin tone, nearly every e-commerce site tries to predict the buying interests and proclivities of their users, which can differ massively by genetic background. Google’s work is a massive step forward that’s been a long time coming.
This is the opinion of Arsh Goyal, a freshman economics major from Dublin, California. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
