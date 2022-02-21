Everyone knows the “green vs. blue bubble” debate. Apple users love leveraging it to demonstrate their superiority, and Android users are very familiar with being told they’ve ruined the group chat.
The dreaded green bubble makes iMessage get rid of all the new bells and whistles that text messaging has seen develop in the last half decade, like read receipts, GIFs and reactions. However, this isn’t a function of Android phones not yet having chat features (because they do); it’s because Apple chooses this protocol to rather unethically discourage their users from interacting with their competition.
The majority of the world prefers internet messaging platforms like WhatsApp, WeChat or Kakao, which encrypt messages from both sides and allow people to talk across IOS and Android phones without issue. The U.S. is Apple’s biggest market, and with young people vastly preferring iPhones, iMessage has become uniquely dominant domestically. The United States is in a unique position where consumers are easily able to delude themselves into thinking what they do about Android phones, because the circles that hold this contention usually don’t have many Android phones.
Most people don’t actually know why green text message chats create such a horrible experience — they assume it’s because Android phones are too archaic to support read receipts and reactions, since there aren’t problems with iOS-to-iOS communication. In reality, Apple has actively created this problem as anti-competitive business strategy; it's the iPhone that causes the problems with green bubbles. Android phones can utilize chat features like GIFs and reactions – and have been able to for years — with software invented in 2007 (RCS).
You’re probably familiar with seeing Short Message Service (SMS) and Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) on your messages, and might even know that SMS messaging is for text messages, or that MMS is the protocol that allows for images and video to be sent. Since both are decades old, neither are capable of the integrations, quality, or speed that are now standard. Luckily, the 2010s saw the slow adoption and development of Rich Communications Services (RCS) — the industry standard for Android after getting support from Verizon, T-Mobile and Samsung. Google’s Messages app has now become default pre-loaded on all Android phones, because of its use of RCS allowing all Android users to text with fancy chat features, send high quality pictures and videos and decrease latency.
Apple forces users down into SMS/MMS protocols when messaging cross platform, willing to create a worse overall experience by annoyingly refusing to adopt RCS. SMS protocols were first written in the 1980s, with MMS being developed by 1999 — explaining why using MMS to send video is a blurry mess. You can’t really expect information transmission protocols from before the first iPhone was invented to be able to handle the latest smartphones and their 4K resolution video.
To be honest, the reason Apple does this is incredibly obvious. Even my relatively light explanation of the technology behind the infuriating interactions would still be fairly disorienting to those who aren’t the most tech savvy. Generally, it only poses an advantage for Apple to let their users think all Android users live a life of laggy, low-quality texting. The byproduct of lowering the quality of Android media sent to iPhones can help reinforce beliefs about ugly Android camera quality, and those reasons don’t even include the rather depressing lack of GamePigeon for Android phones.
The debate really comes down to the dubious ethics of doing this. The mindset of internet innovation relies on cooperation, and it seems immoral to exploit one's position as a semi-monopoly (Android market share is divided among manufacturers) to unabashedly ruin users’ ability to interact with competitors. It’s already difficult to change defaults on iPhones, so expecting people to switch over to another app when iMessage has been the norm for a decade is rather optimistic.
Apple’s refusal to adopt a standard that the rest of the industry has rallied behind only works because of its dominant market share and a lack of messaging around the true reason for the diminished user experience. Green text bubbles are, at their core, a marketing and user retention initiative that has allowed Apple to manufacture social pressure to buy their product. No kid wants to be the dweeb whose weird phone ruins the group chat, or who can’t play cup pong with their friends. The failure of Android manufacturers to change how Americans see the advanced nature of Apple’s competitors allows them to get away with it under everyone’s noses.
This is the opinion of Arsh Goyal, a freshman economics major from Dublin, California. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.