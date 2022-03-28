With the ever-rising popularity of streaming services, weekly viewing seems to be an outdated mode of watching TV. Most programs on these services avoid airing one episode at a time in favor of releasing a whole season at once.
The ability to watch every new episode of a season all at once is convenient. Instead of waiting 22 weeks to find out how the season ends, it only takes a day. On the flipside, watching a TV show week-by-week may enhance your viewing experience and possibly build greater anticipation leading up to the end of the season.
Despite the popularity of all-at-once television, weekly television still exists. Opinion staff writer Luke Veltz and assistant opinion editor Conor Drafz go head-to-head on whether episodes should be dropped in full versus weekly.
Personally, my ADHD ensures that I’ve lost interest in many shows for a number of reasons, but the ultimate interest killer has to be getting only one episode a week.
I mean, if your show is Breaking Bad level engaging, you can get away with it, and it might even have a classier feel, but let’s be real here: we are all accustomed to the benefits of streaming services, and one of the biggest positives is having all of your shows arranged before you like a digital grocery store.
The problem with waiting a week between episodes is that there are too many amazing films and television triumphs out there to sample. The effort to cover even all the classics is a staggering task at 20 years old, and unless I can sit in front of a show and fall in love with the characters and story until my eyeballs hurt from blue-light exposure, I won’t maintain the interest necessary to finish it off.
What happens when they release a subpar episode? You're now guaranteed a two-week wait to be entertained. Does anyone really enjoy waiting an entire week for the resolution of a mind-blowing cliffhanger?
I can live with only being flabbergasted until the “skip to next episode” button pops up. It’s not like you’re losing out on the surprise — books have exciting cliffhangers, and nobody has ever ordered me to wait a week before starting the next chapter.
For some television shows, and especially before streaming existed, it made sense to have week-long waits for the next episode to be filmed. But in the modern world, it just seems to be a dated method. For example, I can’t imagine the guitar-string taut tension of Squid Game having the same impact if it had been spaced out over the course of 10 weeks. It was a visceral experience that required watching multiple episodes in a sitting to maintain that horror and fascination.
This is the opinion of Luke Veltz, a third-year journalism major from St. Louis, Missouri.
It’s nearly eight p.m. on a Monday. The week has just begun, and fatigue is already setting in. What will I have to look forward to until the next weekend? I think for a moment and then I realize: I’ve waited in anticipation for the newest episode of my favorite show to come out, and it’s on in 10 minutes.
The excitement of tuning into a weekly series is like no other. It feels like something created just for you, with part of its appeal being how little you can skip ahead. Watching a show that posts an entire season at once is way less rewarding than a show that airs only one time a week.
When Netflix airs the next season of your favorite show, the thrill lasts for a mere few days — often just one day. Soon, it disappears. After talking about it for a week with your friends, pressuring them to finish the season or fighting over which character is best, moving on to the next thing is normal.
On the contrary, a weekly series builds your interest with each episode. The anticipation becomes part of the viewing experience, allowing the show to take on another life of its own. The absence of choice is actually more fun. When episodes are dropped all at once, everyone watches it on their own time. However, when the episodes are dropped once a week, viewers are on the same wavelength and get to experience the thrill of the series together.
This method also keeps the conversation surrounding the show going on longer. When the season is over — and hopefully has a satisfying ending — it feels like you are closer to the characters and the world built in the show. Even if the ending is not what you hoped it would be, the water-cooler format gives you an opportunity to share your anger with other devoted fans.
Another plus is that it allows for better time management. When an entire season premieres, there’s no stopping you from binging the whole thing in a weekend. With a weekly format, you can’t watch ahead, so you’re less inclined to procrastinate on work and can keep your priorities in check.
This is the opinion of Conor Drafz, a freshman English major from Chicago.
