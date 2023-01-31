“Do you want to go to the Bluff?”
This is a question that many students have faced during their time at LMU. On these occasions, you may have asked yourself, “Is this platonic, or does the other party have romantic intentions?” As we head into Valentine's Day season, assistant managing editor Yukana Inoue and news video specialist Olivia Palombo go head-to-head on the age-old question for all LMU students.
As someone who has had (very few) romantic experiences at the Bluff, I can safely argue that nothing about that view or ambiance is platonic. The peaceful yet open space creates the perfect mood to have deep, and likely romantic, conversations.
If you want the short version of my answer, it's "no." I am a firm believer that you simply cannot be invited to the Bluff platonically. The long version of my answer is no, but there are contingencies I’d like to discuss.
The first one is: who asked you? Say you met someone in class through a group project or by sitting next to them, and by the grace of God, they ask you for your number instead of your Instagram or Snapchat. Next thing you know, it’s 10 p.m. and they’re asking if you’d like to take a walk on the Bluff. In this case, I would have to argue that there is no way that’s platonic. The thing is, it could be completely platonic on your end, but the other party might feel differently.
Second is the time of day. I believe that if you’re asked to walk on the Bluff between the hours of sunset and 11 p.m. or later, that is definitely not platonic. I don’t think that you can look at the Bluff as a place for friendly chit-chat while the sunset perfectly backlights your company’s face. Tell me you wouldn’t swoon at the sight.
The third is the activity. I know people tend to go to the Bluff to smoke weed with their friends or partners regularly. This is another reason why the context of getting asked to go to the Bluff is so important in this discourse. You can totally go to the Bluff with your friends to smoke, but you can’t go to the Bluff undistracted and to talk about your feelings with the best view of Los Angeles right in front of you while being “just friends.”
Fourth is the specific spot on the Bluff and your company's body language. In my mind, the Bluff extends from Founder’s Pavilion all the way down to the Leavey Apartments. Within this area, there are different spots on the Bluff that can be considered more friendly or more romantic.
The benches by the trees closer to the Sacred Heart Chapel, Whelan Hall and Xavier Hall are more romantic — they're places where you would read love letters to your significant other. Alternatively, the bench by Leavey 5 Apartments and the bench by the William H. Hannon Library are more friendly spots where I usually see groups of people hanging out.
Body language is also important. If you find a spot to sit, that means you’re probably going to be there for a long time and will probably engage in some potential romantic “getting-to-know-you” conversations. If you’re standing, you’re either walking by the Bluff and have no plans of staying there, or you are just there for a quick look around before heading to another destination.
I would argue from personal experience that the Bluff is no real place for "just friends," but beyond that, I think the feeling of romance in the crisp air is a universal feeling. Valentine’s Day is coming up: as you look for your next on-campus date spot or a spot for some secluded conversation away from the hustle and bustle of college life, I’d say the Bluff is a perfect place to start.
This is the opinion of Olivia Palombo, a sophomore journalism major from San Diego. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
The Bluff is undoubtedly one of, if not the, best part about LMU. Being situated on a hill, we are able to witness the beautiful landscape of Los Angeles from the comfort of our own campus. As any proud LMU tour guide would tell you, it is one of the few places in the city where you can see the ocean and the Hollywood sign in the same view.
To reduce this grand view to a mere location for horny college students to make a move is, quite frankly, demeaning to the significance of the Bluff. As someone who, over the last four years at LMU, cultivated countless friendships on the Bluff, I am a firm believer that you can go to the Bluff platonically with someone.
The primary reason behind this is because of the “Bluff talks" that occur. Since the Bluff spans the outmost parameters of LMU, there is a sense of isolation from the rest of campus which makes you feel like you can talk about anything. If you were to have the same conversations in your room, you might have disturbed your roommates; but, on the Bluff, there is no one around to overhear your conversation and the chances of bothering anyone are low.
Bonus points if your Bluff talk is at night when it's too dark to see the other person’s face. Even if you are getting emotional — as you sometimes do on the Bluff — the other party can’t see that, which makes it easier for you to express your emotions. The perfect LA weather allows you to sit outside for hours, delving deeper and deeper into the conversation.
Maybe you’re smoking weed, or you're still tipsy from drinking at a party. This creates a space where, in your slightly intoxicated state, you can be safe and vulnerable with the other person, whether you're getting to know someone better or just catching up with a friend you haven’t had a heart-to-heart with in a while.
Do all of these factors make it a prime spot for people to initiate something romantic like confessing to a partner? Yes — I won’t deny that the Bluff is a beautiful place to kindle romantic connections on some occasions. However, I would argue that claiming all walks on the Bluff are romantic is an overgeneralization and that, more times than not, Bluff talks are just a way to engage in deep conversations with friends in a safe space with a backdrop of the beautiful city.
I’ve spilled to my close friends about childhood traumas or current struggles in these Bluff talks which have undoubtedly brought us closer together, but not necessarily in a romantic way. With those experiences under my belt, I have actively asked friends to go to the Bluff with me to talk things out and get to know each other better with absolutely no intentions of making a romantic move on them.
Some of my best memories at LMU with my closest friends were made on the Bluff — and rarely were they romantic. The Bluff is just a location that allows individuals to have great, vulnerable conversations, and to argue that all interactions on the Bluff are romantically motivated is the same as arguing that you can’t have platonic close friendships with a person that is of the gender you are sexually attracted to — but, I guess that is a debate for another time.
Even as Valentine's Day approaches, don’t just assume that someone wants to get with you just because they asked you to go to the Bluff with them. You might end up embarrassing yourself, or even worse, miss out on what could have been an amazing friendship.
This is the opinion of Yukana Inoue, a senior film, television and media studies major from Chiba, Japan. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.