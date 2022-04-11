As we have written about in the past, reading books is a fun and stimulating hobby that serves as a method of education and a relaxing way to pass the time –– but how should we be reading these books to maximize our experience? With the surge of different reading methods that have cropped up in the past decade, such as audiobooks and e-books, we have a wide array of reading experiences to pursue. Opinion staff writer Luke Veltz and assistant opinion editor Conor Drafz go head-to-head on whether books are better read on Kindle or with a physical copy.
I’ll acquiesce: paper books are easier on the eyes. That, however, might be the only edge they have over the unlimited selection of books on the Kindle store. While paperwhite versions are more pleasing to look at, the advantages offered by having access to an all-encompassing internet library is appropriate for the current age of information in media arts.
After all, who has the time or money anymore to drop a cool $100 on a tank of LA gas and rummage through a bookstore just to read a book you wanted? Even with a library card, I think I’d prefer to save a few bucks and download books illegally from the second page of Google –– from the warm sheets of my own bed, no less.
By the way, don’t we all love to hate Jeff Bezos? It’s kind of a bummer how we’re all forced to show him relentless support given that his company monopolizes a basic requirement of our day and age.
Whoops, got off track there. That’s Conor’s side. But back to advertising Jeff’s Kindle: it’s light, it’s sleek, it slides into a backpack or suitcase with ease, and it’s the equivalent of a library. It really is a sort of epic cultural development, only it’s too bad that there’s a billionaire squatting on a gold toilet seat on the other end of it. But the bottom line is that you, like most bibliophiles, are going to own a stacked Kindle and buy a good old-timey book when you feel like it. So let’s just admit the Kindle is superior, and move on.
All right, I know not many people like to read physical copies of books and there are plenty of valid reasons for that. I totally get it. In comparison to Kindle, they are admittedly more inconvenient. It is so easy to download multiple books and keep them on one easy-to-use, light-to-hold device at the same time. But, there’s also less to connect to intellectually and emotionally, and less novelty overall.
Close your eyes and imagine reading your favorite book. Are you flipping through well-worn pages, your fingers brushing against the rough texture as you notice the smell of the paper and the sound of the flip? Or are you aimlessly swiping left as your eyes absorb the fake-digital sheen of a Kindle screen?
The former is exciting. It’s nostalgic. It draws you into vivid memories and unique universes. The latter is mundane and unimaginative. A Kindle can’t unlock a new world to dive into. It just compartmentalizes them in a digital library.
Another thing to keep in mind is that a book collection on a Kindle is so lame. There is nothing to actually collect — nothing tangible, nothing sacred. Physical copies may take up more space, but that space is a valuable investment. Reading and purchasing Kindle books is a hobby. Reading and collecting paperbacks and hardcovers is a journey.
Plus, a Kindle won’t last forever. Physical books can last a lifetime if you take care of them. Eventually, a new Kindle will be in order, no matter how well you treat it. But if you’ve got a hardcover of War and Peace or even a cheap paperback of The Hunger Games, that’s good quality for more than enough years.
And what will you give to your kids or your grandkids when you pass on? “Hey Jimmy, my Kindle’s got another two or so years left. Have fun with it when I’m gone.” That is seriously depressing, and I don’t think anyone wants that for poor Jimmy. Keep Of Mice and Men out of the digital realm and into physical books at any cost, not only for your continuing book-collecting future, but for your legacy after death.
In short, we’re all going to die someday. And if you can’t pass on your paperbacks or hardcovers, was it really a life well lived? Sure, have a Kindle on the side, but keep reading physical books. You’ll thank me later.
