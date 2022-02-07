In the past several years, day-and-date release—when new films are released on multiple platforms, most often streaming services and theaters, on the same day—has become more and more common. Especially with the pandemic, skipping the movie theater and watching new releases at home has become a popular choice among viewers.
Given that both watching films in the theater and streaming at home have their perks, it is interesting to see which is more optimal for audiences. Opinion intern Conor Drafz and interim opinion editor Yukana Inoue go head-to-head on watching movies in the theater versus streaming at home online.
In the current state of film, streaming seems to be the way to go. It’s understandable. Streaming is easy, flexible and if the movie sucks, you can turn it off in favor of something else at any moment you’d like.
Before tuning in to the next love-to-hate romcom out on Netflix (cough, cough, “The Royal Treatment”) think about what movies are supposed to represent. I know, it’s rather preachy, but movies are more than a few hours at the TV or background noise. There are plenty of times when this sort of viewing is perfectly valid, and I have indulged in them on countless occasions, just like everybody else.
However, I believe going to the movies can be an experience in itself. Streaming should be a luxury, not a first resort. Going to the theater builds a community with not only your closest friends, but everyone else going to see the movie as well.
Perhaps most important is supporting theaters as we seem to move closer to a streaming-only world. If more people don’t start heading to the movies more often, the option may be completely lost in the future.
Plus, if the movie is that bad, you can always leave for concessions in the middle.
This is the opinion of Conor Drafz, a freshman English major from Chicago. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
Don’t get me wrong, I love going to the movie theater as much as, or even more than the next person. Many of my key childhood memories come from going to the theaters with my cinephile mother and I would be the last person to stop going to theaters altogether if we were ever to transition into an all-streaming film industry.
That being said, there are arguably more benefits to watching new release movies at home on streaming services than in the theaters. The main and most obvious perk is the price.
Going to the movie theater can be quite expensive, with tickets usually costing around $13.69 for regular adults. This may not seem like much, but it can easily add up, and if you were to go to the theaters once a month, you would spend around $165 a year on watching films. Considering that most individuals—in fact, more than three-quarters of U.S. consumers—have a subscription to at least one streaming service, this cost of going to the theater will be added on top of the price you would usually pay for entertainment anyways.
However, with streaming, you can often watch many of the new releases within a few weeks of release with your subscription, especially on platforms like HBO Max, Hulu or Disney+. If you want to watch the movie right as it is released, especially for day-and-date release movies, you may need to pay an additional fee to rent the film. As of now, this can be more costly than we would like, with, for example, Universal Pictures allowing at-home rentals of new releases for $19.99.
However, even then, if you manage to get a group together to watch it together on a Friday night and split the cost between everyone, the price will be much cheaper. With even four people, it will be around $5 for each person, less than half the price of a single ticket to the movie theater. Not to mention the $8 popcorn and $5 Coke you’ll be saving on.
This is the opinion of Yukana Inoue, a junior film, television and media studies major from Chiba, Japan. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.