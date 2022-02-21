If you haven't heard about Wordle, you're probably among the last to find out about this year's biggest phenomenon.
Created by Josh Wardle and now owned by the New York Times, Wordle is a word game where you get six tries to guess a daily, randomly generated five-letter word. Since then, the game has exploded in popularity across the world, with the game showing up on Saturday Night Live, a Google easter egg and everyone's Twitter feeds in the form of yellow and green squares that serve as scoreboard bragging.
"[I started playing Wordle] a month ago, maybe," said Amberly Hershewe, a senior biology and healthcare systems engineering double major. "[I play it] every day. My friends and I at midnight, every night, we all get on Wordle and we play it at the same time."
"A couple days ago, Amberly recommended it to me," said Elizabeth Haugan, another senior biology major. "I really enjoy it. I think it's easier and a lot more accessible than a whole crossword."
Now there are more versions of Wordle besides the original. There's the increasingly popular Quordle, where you can play four simultaneous games of Wordle. Worldle is like Wordle but with countries, and Sweardle, which is Wordle with four-letter words. There's even a tool called Randle that creates a fake scoreboard with random colored squares for people suffering from Wordle FOMO to share on Twitter. It seems like there's no end to the ways people can play this simple word game.
With all of this excitement and cultural impact, it's worth asking whether or not Wordle is actually worth the hype, or if it's just another fad. Opinion editor Yukana Inoue and assistant opinion editor Cristobal Spielmann go head-to-head on the Wordle craze.
I need to preface this by saying that I’m biased because I love Wordle. Quite frankly, I am not the only one, with the word game amassing over 2 million players and inspiring similar spin-off games for the most dedicated players.
In my eyes, what makes Wordle so appealing at this particular moment is the fact that in a time and age where all of the entertainment we consume and the attention we channel towards them are so fragmented, it’s nice and reassuring that we, as a society, are still able to get excited over one thing together.
Up until a few years ago, people still watched much of the same shows and read the same books. We would go to school or work to discuss and get excited over them. However, the evolution of technology and the internet have brought the over-creation of content that began with Netflix pumping out tens and thousands of new shows every year. This has made it difficult for a large portion of the population to consume and enjoy shared excitement over one specific thing.
Wordle, as cliché as this may sound, brings this shared, universal excitement back to us in the simplest form of a singular word. Since everyone has the same word that changes every 24 hours, people can connect over it daily, discussing whether today’s word was hard or what word they started the game with.
The competitive nature of the game helps as well, given that nothing gets people more excited than trying to beat other people. I cannot count the number of times over the last month that I exclaimed to my friends, “You got it in 4 tries? Watch me get it in 3!” Being able to share your results on social media and text without disclosing the answer is an ingenious feature as well. This feature encourages people to compete with friends and see how effectively they can solve the puzzle day after day — even with long-distance friends that you may not have contacted if it wasn’t for Wordle.
It also exercises your brain by trying to figure out what word would allow you to optimize your guess and let you reach the answer with the shortest route. It’s a daily brain stimulant like sudoku or crosswords but much, much easier with less time commitment. The key to the game is that it gets your brain going, but it's easy enough that you can almost always complete it, giving you a sense of accomplishment, not the frustration of being unable to complete a sudoku box.
The beauty and the excitement of the game come from its simplicity. Virtually anyone can participate in it. There is no need to download an app or make an account. You just type in “Wordle” in your search engine and voila, you’re part of the community of 2 million Wordle players.
The game is simple, yes. However, isn’t simplicity exactly what we need right now in our fragmented, over-complicated world?
This is the opinion of Yukana Inoue, a junior film, television and media studies major from Chiba, Japan.
I was admittedly late to the Wordle craze compared to other students at the University, but speaking as someone who's gotten around to playing it, I still don't get why people are so excited about this banal word game.
My memory is strong enough to remember when Flappy Bird, Agar.io, Pokémon Go and HQ Trivia were supposed to be landmark, populist games and then were promptly forgotten about or lost their peak relevance in a few months. A Wordle evangelist might point to those who wrote off the Internet or other inventions before they became what they became, but let's face it: Wordle is already as popular as it's going to get. There's nowhere but down, and there's no way that this game isn't on the same path as other past fads.
Even after playing the game a few times myself, I quickly thought to myself, "Alright, that's it, then." It was the same experience every time I played, hence why I stopped playing crossword puzzles in the past as well.
I lost interest in having to keep up with solving the randomly-generated word every day, and I had no incentive to brag about my scores on Twitter to anyone. The social pressure of Wordle makes it more of a chore than a fun game.
But above all else, why this game of all games? Compared to other word games like Words with Friends, Scrabble or even just regular crossword puzzles, you have to have social media or an existing network of friends to get people involved in your Wordle adventures. You can't make friends through Wordle the same way you could with the former games, not to mention that there's nothing clever in the design of Wordle.
You can't have a creative scenario in Wordle where there are two right answers that change the meaning of the puzzle like you could with a crossword puzzle, and you can't think on your feet to find obscure words the way you could with Scrabble. It's functionally a slot machine as to which letters you get right and wrong rather than a game that challenges you to come up with solutions and words from nothingness.
Speaking from personal experience, how often has your round of Wordle turned into a guessing game to figure out that words like swill and caulk were the right answer?
If you're still having fun with Wordle, I don't want to stop you from finding joy in something harmless. Just let me know if you're still having fun with it by the end of the semester.
This is the opinion of Cristobal Spielmann, a senior environmental science major from San Antonio.
