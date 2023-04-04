Emojis are a beloved part of texting, and we can’t imagine a world without them. Most people use emojis in their texts — some people do so to convey their feelings, while others use them strictly as a joke. Assistant Opinion Editor Katie McMahon and Opinion Intern Annabelle Shania Gunawan go head-to-head over whether emojis should only be used ironically.
Friendships have been ruined, rumors have spread and relationships have ended over little misunderstandings through text. It’s no one’s fault for being unable to read a person’s tone consistently and correctly through their text messages — that’s why emojis were invented. Emojis perfectly carry out their job of expressing emotion and tone via text. There are a bunch of emojis — everything from facial expressions and movements, to objects and symbols — that give you endless options to choose from. People do not only have three facial expressions: We're complicated beings with complicated ways of expressing ourselves and emojis cater to that.
Sometimes, while texting, I want the person on the receiving end to understand my level of excitement and the extent of my emotion as if we were speaking face-to-face, where they could hear my voice and see my face. Emojis help me achieve this perfectly.
Texting is not supposed to be a tedious thing. I don’t want to have to go the extra mile to explain what my texts mean or how I meant for them to come across. I can just add an emoji for the other person to get a better grasp of my intentions. Texting is a fun and lighthearted activity I get to share with my friends and family, and I like that emojis can show that easygoing attitude.
Think of all your favorite emojis and how well their intentions align with yours. For example, the heart eye emoji is one of my favorites because it delivers the message that I’m in love with something, all while maintaining a casual atmosphere. Another emoji I’m intrigued by is the saluting emoji. It’s so straightforward; I simply can’t understand why anyone would want to use it ironically when it’s so effective.
I’m not the only one that understands the importance of emojis, since iOS releases a new set of emojis practically every year due to its high demand. People like using emojis. It is extremely satisfying to write a text while making a face and finding that exact expression painted on your keyboard.
There seems to be a stigma against using emojis unironically and it highly revolves around what can be called “cringe culture.” Some people look at emojis as an unfashionable form of communication, and I think this started from the sudden backlash toward specifically the crying laughing emoji, with TikTok blowing it up as a “millennial’s emoji."
Some people have an aversion to being genuine because they don’t want to show that they care or are invested in something. This developed from our association of emojis with our cringe middle school years. Being so focused on growing up and maturing, people are pointlessly taking away the initial joy that emojis were meant to evoke. We are all being held back by our pride, and I don’t think we should be afraid any longer to show our excitement.
Everyone needs to break free from judgment and allow themselves to freely and unironically express their emotions. It’s okay to keep an essence of our youth, even through the little things like emojis.
I like to think of myself as a pretty non-judgmental person, but that definitely isn’t true when it comes to emojis — more specifically, how people use them. Don’t get me wrong, I love using emojis, and some may say I use them too much. However, it's all about the intention behind the emojis that I care about.
My view of ideal texting etiquette is that most emojis are only socially acceptable to use ironically. If I just met someone and I don’t yet know the intentions behind their emojis, this might become a problem.
On a more serious note, I find that emojis are not necessarily the best way to convey emotions through text. While their official purpose is to add clarity to a text and allow recipients to understand the tone behind a message, this can be better achieved through words. For example, when emojis are included in texts, I automatically view the message as more carefree and relaxed. Even if someone sends me a text and includes a mad emoji at the end, I would think they are joking. Instead, for a text that is meant to come across as serious, or express a certain emotion like madness or sadness, I would better understand the tone with no emoji.
To be clear, I’m not judging the emotions meant to be portrayed through a text, only the emoji. The way I think about it is this: People rarely portray their emotions that strongly on their faces, so why would they try to do so over text with fake, tiny faces?
I’ve probably had some moments where I have sent texts to people I don’t know that well and they don’t understand my intent behind the emoji. In that case, I’ll outline some of my top ironically used emojis so no one thinks that way of me again.
My definitive Top 2 emojis that are actually the worst, yet the best to use ironically:
1. 😂
The crying laughing emoji is indisputably my least favorite emoji — it's just absurd. The funny thing is that, with my friends, I use this emoji almost constantly. However, the key ingredient in this is that my friends know and understand that I am using it ironically. I wouldn’t be caught dead sending this emoji to someone who thinks I actually use it to express that I’m laughing.
2. 😏
The smirking face emoji is another emoji that, if it comes from someone that I expect to be using it seriously, I might block them. At first glance, if someone sends this emoji, it may seem like they are flirting. However, this is another emoji that is in my top used emojis because of how awful it is when someone uses it with no irony.
While I’m not proud of it, chances are that I will instantly look at you differently if you send a text with either of these emojis in it, and we aren’t at the stage of friendship yet for me to know if you are being serious when using the emoji or not.
