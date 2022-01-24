As part of making sure students got their booster shots against COVID-19, the University announced a raffle for real money on Jan. 18 for those who got their booster.
"Get your booster and upload documentation to VaxLMU by [Jan.] 23, 11:59 p.m. to be entered into a drawing to win a $500 Visa gift card or 1 of 5 $100 Visa gift cards," read the announcement.
Now that students are boosted and back in classes, some might be asking whether the raffle was really needed to encourage boosters, or if it was just a waste of $1000. Interim opinion editor Yukana Inoue and assistant opinion editor Cristobal Spielmann go head-to-head on the booster raffle.
If I am being completely honest, when I first saw the announcement for the booster raffle, I was genuinely confused. If the school already required students to be double-vaccinated and were just asking for a third, why would we need an additional incentive? Besides, this is a vaccine we are talking about, something that is meant to protect ourselves and our friends. Why on earth would any LMU student not want to play a part in that?
My small, liberal, pro-vaccine bubble was popped immediately when I began to see the aggressive comments roll in on the Instagram post for the announcement. Several anti-vaccine proponents were quick to retort, with users commenting things such as: “My body, my choice. Right?... 21k deaths from this gene therapy and over 1 million injuries. So I assume LMU is accepting all liability if any deaths or injuries occur?” and “If my kid wasn’t there on an athletic scholarship, I would have pulled him out of this school with it’s ridiculous ideology. So much for being a Catholic School.”
Seeing these comments, I began to feel that the raffle was a good idea after all. I saw the possibility that there may be more anti-vaccine proponents on campus than people let on. Although $500 is not a great sum of money that could cover tuition, as a college student always looking for ways to make more money, participation promised the possibility of gaining free money. Albeit a small percentage, there is a possibility that this booster raffle made some students more willing to get the booster shot.
This brings me to the main reason why I think the booster raffle was a good idea, which is, simply put, because it’s fun. Prevalent in occasions like state fairs or school events and, more recently, in Instagram giveaways, raffles are always fun because there is the possibility—although slim—of being able to win something big, just out of luck. It’s even more fun if you are the fortunate few who actually end up winning the prize — and fun is what we need right now.
Going to college in such an unstable time, where we have gotten used to checking our emails every week for some more grim news to be disappointed again, it doesn’t hurt to hear some good or fun news here and there. If COVID-19 is going to be a big presence in our college lives that affects every decision and action that we take, we might as well have fun with it, right?
Besides, yes, LMU might be handing out $1000 in total for no real reason, but as a private school that charges on-campus students $53,067 for tuition each year, this amount is not going to do any damage.
Although this booster raffle may not be the best tactic to control COVID-19 on campus, it is definitely a fun incentive that students can find simple enjoyment in. Besides, who knows? You may be the one walking away at the end of this with $500 more in your bank account.
This is the opinion of Yukana Inoue, a junior film, television and media studies major from Chiba, Japan. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
I'm all in favor of getting more people on campus boosted, and the University had a great way of accomplishing that: an updated vaccine and testing requirement. As long as someone updated their VaxLMU profile with proof of the booster and either a negative test or attestation of having COVID-19 in the past 90 days by Jan. 23, they could return to campus this week.
As such, we already had a negative incentive for students to go get the COVID-19 booster shot — get it or don't come back. Since on-campus housing was more-than-half-filled before the deadline and most students want to come back to campus, it seems to have already worked.
Keep in mind, students have known about this booster mandate since Dec. 21 of last year. Why would we add another incentive this late into the game, especially when students are either unaware of the raffle or don't care?
Think of a world without COVID-19, where students who wanted to come back to campus would have to fulfill all their normal requirements, including vaccine requirements for diseases like measles and rubella. Imagine, in this scenario, the University announced it would be giving out a $500 Visa gift card for a randomly-selected student who got their MMR shot.
It, like the booster raffle is now, would rightly be called out as redundant and a waste of $1000 since both are already required to get onto campus in the first place. The 0.01% chance of winning $500 or the 0.05% chance of winning $100 is not stronger than the promise to return to a normal campus experience that costs around $70,000, not including the free COVID-19 vaccines.
The University has done a satisfactory job of controlling the spread of COVID-19 on campus up to this point, but it shouldn't do more than it needs to. An unneeded and unwanted raffle should not have been part of the job.
This is the opinion of Cristobal Spielmann, a senior environmental science major from San Antonio. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
