Between Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Black Panther and the announcement of Lashana Lynch, a Black woman, as the eponymous 007, discourse for years has revolved around the moves Hollywood has made towards representation on screen. Usually, the push for diversity is accompanied by critiques that representation is a manufactured issue — like how Lynch was trolled online for stealing a character that’s historically a white man, with the situation becoming a lightning rod for the conservative culture war talking point.
This isn’t to say, though, that the progress has been ineffective. Since 2015, the "#OscarsSoWhite" campaign has called out the lack of racial diversity in the Academy's nominees, particularly in the most visual categories like acting. Since then, the Oscars have improved the imbalance of recognition and will have to continue to do so — whether in fear of being called out for this obvious failing or because their mindset is truly changing to become more inclusive is uncertain.
However, in my opinion, the focus on demanding diversity from major awards shows or massive blockbusters misses the core issue. While it’s important to have main characters that are diverse and relatable for marginalized groups or that redefine perceptions the way Black Panther aimed to redefine what it meant to be African, I think there’s more to it. The focus has been on telling the stories of different cultures accurately and putting racial minorities in positions as lead actors, but that ignores how biased the rest of the industry is.
Side characters may not grab the direct attention of the audience for most of the film, but they make up a majority of the cast. Subconscious bias in casting for these roles is as damaging with the bias towards white-centric stories and leads. Oscar Isaac (who dropped his last name, Hernandez, when he saw he was being typecast) is a great example of this.
In 2014, Columbia University released a study showing just how well Hollywood represented Latinx people. The findings were absurd: Latino actors played criminal roles and held blue-collar roles more often compared to all actors. The study also examined how the stereotype (rooted in slavery) of African-American maids shifted towards Latina maids almost completely in the last 30 years. However, creative and high-achieving positions like doctors or painters saw far less representation than average.
It’s this media reinforcement that is quietly most harmful — side characters build perception and become the very foundation for reinforcing stereotypes. These stereotypes created by the background characters in media have documented effects in association with crime and unemployment. “The Racialization of Place and Space: Latinos in Public Spaces” by Joe Feagin is a great further reading goes further into this, compiling interviews and testimonies, a compilation of interviews and testimonies about employer discrimination and how Latinx people have to actively revise their image within the corporate space.
Perception and stereotyping of Latinx and Black culture are a primary vector of discrimination towards the entire ethnic groups, serving as a constant barrier to upward mobility across industries for people across generations. Racist, outdated ideas about marginalized groups work to homogenize perceptions about them, and these stereotypes hinder their potential employment, entrepreneurial prospects and social mobility.
Hopefully, the importance of background characters being equally represented can be seen and taken into account over the course of the next several years. It’s important to remember that the most visible people in popular media may be more diverse now, but the impact of reinforcing stereotypes about poverty or a lack of ambition are just as damaging. It’s great that the new 007 is a Black woman, but let’s make sure our content doesn’t form perceptions of high achieving and low achieving minorities. Otherwise, stereotypes could start to get significantly more dangerous than they already are.
This is the opinion of Arsh Goyal, a freshman economics major from Dublin, California. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
