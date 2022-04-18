Update 4/19 7:53 a.m.: After publication of this article, Sodexo has responded with information regarding the delay in Qdoba’s final location. This article has been updated with that information.
LMU Dining has gone through massive ups and downs this past year, but one of its initially expected high points has instead turned into a stumbling block. It's not only a concerning situation from a planning perspective; it's also a microcosm of the issues surrounding the relationship between LMU Dining and students.
Qdoba Mexican Eats is a restaurant chain specializing in food like burritos and tacos. While there have been nearby Qdoba locations popular with students in the past, such as the Westfield Culver City location, last semester would bring that food directly to campus. This plan would also make use of empty space at the Malone Student Center that was left over from the previous tenant, Jamba Juice.
In August, LMU Dining shared a press release stating that a Qdoba location, "... will open later this fall in the location previously occupied by Jamba Juice. In the short term, A Taste of Qdoba will be available in Founder’s Pavilion." Meanwhile, the Founder's Pavilion would be occupied by L.A. Blvd, a rotating restaurant that would deliver "a Taste of Qdoba" and other varieties of food meant to emulate the city's diverse street food culture.
It was later reported by The Loyolan that the Qdoba would open late fall semester as LMU Dining was "putting the final touches on the permanent location."
Since then, L.A. Blvd became a popular campus restaurant to get Mexican food as students waited for the promised Qdoba location to launch at its own, proper location and for the L.A. Blvd to go into its street food rotation. Speaking personally, I love getting a veggie or steak burrito after a long day of classes; other Lions enjoy it for reasons ranging from friendship to cost.
"I come here quite a bit," said Connor Langley, a sophomore finance major, in reference to L.A. Blvd. "They're relatively inexpensive compared to some of the other options, and [it's] pretty good."
However, fall 2021 came and went, and now we're closing in on spring 2022 without the fully realized Qdoba on campus or any official word out on what happened to that promised opening date and location. L.A. Blvd hasn't evolved past delivering Qdoba food and has failed on providing a "rotating array of international and local dishes," with students still just getting a taste of Qdoba all these months later.
Even if students are happy with Qdoba's food, the planning and presentation to get there is still a broken promise and poor delivery in getting that food to students.
Curiously, Qdoba does have a location on campus listed on their official locations website, but the hours on the website don't match up with the actual hours of L.A. Blvd. The website states that the Qdoba closes at 1 a.m., even though L.A. Blvd closes at 11 p.m., two hours earlier.
Meanwhile, all the branding that LMU Dining has regarding restaurant hours calls the L.A. Blvd location "Qdoba," as if what was once supposed to be a transitionary period is the new normal.
"We were told ... in January that we were going to transfer to the new location, but unfortunately, there's been some complications or something," said Jessie Galarza, a cashier at L.A. Blvd.
The reasoning, Galarza thought, was because of unspecified permits that hadn't "gone through," though the last time they had heard about the location move was in January.
"And, yeah, we're still here," continued Galarza. "And I haven't heard anything yet."
"The Qdoba location at LMU is operated by Sodexo, and they are best equipped to respond to the construction delays," said Mary Richardson, the director of License Non-Traditional Business Development and Operations at Qdoba in response to a media inquiry.
When I reached out, a Sodexo spokesperson commented via the phone that the delay revolved around the county’s construction permits and said in an email that the projected opening for the Qdoba would be at the start of the fall semester move-in.
What this situation shows is two things. First, California and L.A. need to loosen up on ineffective permits and regulations that prohibit restaurants from surviving and contributing to the community, especially if we want to respect the culture of street food.
More importantly to our campus, though, is that it shows students are disregarded in the decision-making processes regarding food on campus.
It's not as if students are an unmotivated bunch when it comes to expressing their opinions over food. The Instagram account @lmulairfoods, a student-run account that documents underwhelming dishes at the Lair and other on-campus establishments, was responsible for the creation of the Student Culinary Council (SCC) and an increased awareness — or the public appearance of awareness — from the University on listening to student demands on food.
On the other hand, that's as far as most student-led activism on food goes: to Instagram and no further. It's snarky slacktivism that forgoes a good-natured discussion in favor of complaining without a goal. The fact that the SCC got created is incidental to what @lmulairfoods was built for, which was mean humor.
There's been no movement, registered student organization or even an Instagram account to address the slowness of Qdoba to take hold on campus. It wasn't brought up during the recent ASLMU election on the topic of food, and it's doubtful that it will be a major discussion point over more populist promises.
That may seem reasonable at first glance — I'm not going to argue food insecurity among disadvantaged students is less important than well-off students getting to eat at Qdoba — but the failure to address one problem weakens the ability for students to levy a fight for the other.
Without addressing failed promises and making them known throughout campus, it gives the impression that students are unimportant to decision-making processes, since they don't make their voices heard and let promises like the Qdoba location go uncontested. Why should the University listen to us about anything else?
As for what the future holds for the permanent Qdoba location, it's more likely than not that this problem will be kicked down the road, as the promise to open next semester always gets upheld without being actually met, given precedent.
"We're hoping that when we come back from the summer break, I mean, we will be relocated to the new place," said Galarza. "But if not, I guess, yes, we're still going to be here."
"The location will be opening at its permanent location for the fall 2022," said Richardson.
"I'm always a fan of transparency," said Langley. "While I do think that there was an update sent out ... [it] might've been from an email from my resident hall advisor, or something, saying that the permanent location was coming in next semester, I believe."
"But I think, besides that, I haven't really heard any updates," admitted Langley.
Whenever the original idea of Qdoba on campus is realized, it should be a lesson for students on the need to actively engage with on-campus institutions to ensure that all of their promises are met and that communication between us and them is clear. If not, we run the risk of a tacit student body and a stagnant campus unwilling to confront more serious food issues.
