Compared to other universities in the L.A. area, LMU admittedly isn't the first institution people think of when they rattle offsporty schools. From our long-standing "school spirit" deficiency to the lack of a football team since the 1970s compared to other schools like USC or UCLA, it's clear that the University doesn't have a defining sport to call its own.
Even with basketball, which has been a cornerstone of our history, LMU still gets confused in the public imagination with the other Catholic university named Loyola that has a heavy basketball culture.
What is our student community supposed to do in this situation? One sport that can fill the void on campus while also propelling the University to new heights has a lighthearted name to combat this very serious problem: pickleball.
"Pickleball is a racket and paddle sport [that] has elements of tennis and ping pong and badminton. It's played on a court that's about the third of the size of a tennis court with paddles and plastic balls that are kind of like wiffleballs," said Jimmy Warshawsky, a junior communications studies major and the president of the Pickleball Club at the University.
Warshawsky discovered the sport over quarantine with some friends and "instantly got addicted to it," playing four to five times a week. Now, his love for the sport has found a home at LMU.
As a new registered student organization, the Pickleball Club has been gaining substantial traction online and in-person. The group calls itself "a space for students to try, learn and play America's fastest growing sport," hosting open play events every Tuesday at 8 p.m. for experienced and novice players alike. It's developed its own logo paying homage to the history of the game and a Spotify playlist for matches. The club even has a sponsorship with Diadem Sports, a company that makes tennis rackets and pickleball paddles.
"I decided I wanted to bring it to LMU when we came back," said Warshawsky. "I took a semester to put feelers out and see if people were interested, and over winter break, I made the RSO application, it became official and we kicked it off, and it's been going great."
This might sound a bit weird to those who have heard about pickleball in the past, with stereotypes of it being a game just for senior citizens and retired tennis players. Warshawsky admitted the first time he began playing the sport, he was the youngest person playing in a group of 50 to 60-year-olds.
However, the misconception that pickleball is only played by senior citizens cuts a lot short. Not only did Warshawsky highlight the lowering average age of pickleball players in our conversation, but also how the dynamics of this sport and its accessibility make it perfect for our college campus.
Other sports like swimming and rowing can have huge time commitments and travel schedules spanning multiple countries. Combined with already existing structures like the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), this makes it difficult for newcomers to follow and join.
Most other club sports on campus like men's ice hockey or rugby also have a relatively steep barrier to entry in either equipment or experience; you can't just pick up a hockey stick and play, or you'll likely get hurt.
This isn't to disparage these sports for their competitiveness — the competitive nature of rugby and necessary skill required for hockey are why people love them so much. What I am saying is that in a community with a relative apathy for school spirit and sports, it is harder for students to be invested in those high-stakes activities, especially after a pandemic that forced many of them home in their formative years.
Alternatively, the presence of pickleball as a brand new sport presents LMU with an excellent opportunity for students not already involved in sports to get active. Pickleball is a more democratic option with how it's played and its difficulty.
"Pickleball is much more social [than tennis]," said Warshawsky. "It's easy for people to have a good time. It's welcoming and [easy] to meet new people and the learning curve is very shallow, unlike tennis. So you could just pick up a paddle and start playing and have a good time."
Warshawsky plans on taking the club and sport even further, with an upcoming tournament in the spring with prizes and reaching out to a currently inactive pickleball club at UCLA.
"What would be super awesome is if we could have meets and matches against other schools in the future," said Warshawsky.
As of right now, those plans are still in development. Warshawsky characterizes Pickleball Club as "more of an internal club" separate from the clubs sports here and at other schools, with the pickleball courts here being made with masking tape and portable nets on the tennis courts, as opposed to a proper pickleball court.
Who knows where the University might be in a few years — is pickleball LMU's future pastime? Lions could become champions in this truly democratic sport and be responsible for permanently changing the college sports landscape of the L.A. area. If you haven't played this sport with a funny name yet, it's worth at least giving it a try on Tuesdays.
This is the opinion of Cristobal Spielmann, a senior environmental science major from San Antonio. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.