When you think of graffiti, you might picture spray-painted tags or Banksy-esque stencils. You might not think that graffiti has a home on campus, but it's everywhere.
Graffiti on campus is most often thought of as loud and highly visible, with well-documented incidents of racist scratches on University property. However, it's the everyday, almost unnoticeable pieces of graffiti that should not only take up a bigger part of our imagination of campus graffiti, but also serve as the stepping stones for a conversation between students and the administration about student expression.
The kind of graffiti found on campus is sticker art, or slap tagging, which is exactly what it sounds like. It's putting stickers up on property rather than using the aforementioned art methods. Public handrails and the backs of stop signs in L.A. have fallen victim to the layers upon layers of stickers decorate the once blank, urban landscape.
The University is no exception to this sticker phenomenon, though it is less apparent than graffiti out in the wild. When walking around campus, you'll find stickers with a wide variety of purposes, mostly affixed at eye-level to lamp posts.
Some are commercial stickers, promoting local businesses like Monty's Good Burger or Fiend n' Fam. Others are political in nature like those of the Pueblo Action Alliance, a Native American rights group specific to issues of the Pueblo people. There's also comic art from artists like @cheapw1ne, who use stickers to create experimental sequential stories.
Others are traditional slap tags reusing blank stickers—including, in one case, a U.S. Postal Service sticker for priority mail—with more recognizable graffiti styles of writing in highlighter and markers.
The most notable stickers on campus might be the promos for the musical projects of University students. There's multiple Spotify codes for sophomore studio arts major, Nicole Han's, "Aftertaste," as well as a Spotify code for alumna Amanda Williams' "attached." Hilariously, you can also find a crossed out bicycle sticker for The Orcas' "Anti-Bike Boys," which is stuck onto a sign on Palm Walk warning about a bicycle dismount zone, blending seamlessly into its surroundings.
On one hand, these stickers are graffiti, which is illegal on private property in this state, county and city; it's also damaging to our campus image. Unlike posters for registered student organizations and campus events placed on indoor bulletin boards or even taped along the sides of walls, stickers hurt the community more than they help.
Affixing stickers on University grounds is arguably a nuisance that ruins the picturesque areas of campus like the path from Alumni Mall to Sacred Heart Chapel. The "Anti-Bike Boys" sticker obstructs safety information on Palm Walk. From a subjective standpoint, a lot of sticker art is ugly in comparison to our campus.
Many of these stickers, especially the ones about musical projects, have outlived their promotional timeliness by some months or even years. There's no practical reason why they have to stick around on campus for so long.
Plus, that's if you can even remove the sticker without leaving black residue behind, as evident by the signs and lamp posts around campus with sticker marks and peeling paint from stickers past.
At the same time, this isn't an issue that seems to be at the forefront of campus conversation. The popular image of graffiti is big spray-painted symbols and scratches.
The graffiti that does get campus attention is the hateful and bigoted, rather than the banal or progressive. No student is going to complain about a few stickers on a lamp post they skate by every day on their way to class.
There's no warnings of graffiti in our Community Standards either. Aside from rules against vandalism, the only University code that explicitly mentions stickers is the Student Housing Policy, which states under the decorating section that, "Stickers and decals may not be applied to any surface such as windows, furniture, walls or doors."
It's also worth understanding why someone would choose to slap a sticker on campus property in the first place. The lack of a dedicated outdoor wall or corner for promoting businesses or projects, along with implicit and explicit rules of where to place flyers in appropriate buildings, has resulted in students moving elsewhere to advertise. Slap tagging artistic projects rather than selling them through posters or online platforms lends a rebellious ethos to the work that might otherwise be lost.
Still, none of this is to say we should encourage more slap tagging and cover our campus in stickers. What we should do is understand the culture of everyday graffiti, and work toward ways to reduce its destructive tendencies without hampering artistic freedom.
There must be a discussion between the student community and the administration of the University over keeping a beautiful campus not just in nature, but also with our man-made architecture. We should be able to keep the creative spirit of these stickers alive, balancing freedom of expression with taking care of University grounds in a responsible manner.
These stickers are part of our student identity, and recognizing how that shapes the relationship between a creative student body and the University culture is essential to bettering the image of campus.
This is the opinion of Cristobal Spielmann, a senior environmental science major from San Antonio. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.