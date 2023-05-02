I didn’t want to go here.
I wasn’t the first person to attend their safety school, but I’m here to tell you it turned out pretty well.
My entire academic career, I was a premier private school kiss-ass. My kindergarten teacher accepted me a full calendar year early due to my surprising maturity. I wasn’t a kid genius; I just enjoyed school. The simplicity of the rules appealed to me: Follow the directions, raise your hand and turn in your homework — it was astoundingly easy.
I did face failures — whether it was the occasional geometry quiz or AP World History exam — but regardless of any hiccups, I was confident my future would include esteemed higher education.
Under the guise of collegiate preparation, my high school set a high bar for upperclassmen. I set my sights on schools with low acceptance rates and prestigious alumni. I craved the status of a well-known university, desperate to spend my senior year bragging.
I applied to 13 universities. For the optimists, I was accepted into five. For the pessimists, eight denied me.
Thirteen years of turning in my homework on time, extra math tutoring, Girl Scouts, Honor Roll and volunteering — all for a 38.46% success rate. It took 13 years to construct my self-image as a good student, and eight beautifully embossed letters to shatter it.
I watched my classmates with jealousy as they prepared to attend the Ivies and I begrudgingly analyzed the five choices I had. Two were astronomically expensive, one was too close to home, another too far from home and, finally, one was LMU.
As I trudged around campus on Admitted Lions Day, I secretly admired LMU’s beautiful campus and began accepting my fate. My moping wouldn’t change the rejection from my dream schools, and I knew I was lucky to be receiving an amazing education.
Within my first week at LMU, I found an amazing roommate, got two on-campus jobs to pay for my work-study and I was even placed in a McKay suite over the freshman dorms. Things were looking up.
Just as I began enjoying my new sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta, we were all sent home for the year. The excitement of my freshman year came to an abrupt halt. Nights at Hacienda Del Rey, or Haci’s, were replaced by nights binge-watching “The Amazing Race” with my parents. I found myself desperate to be back in LA.
Even though the COVID-19 pandemic dismantled a good portion of my college experience, I wouldn’t trade the past four years for anything.
I’ll remember my time at LMU by my late nights working at the Loyolan, wrapping gifts as the Theta new member director and welcoming freshmen as an orientation leader.
I’ll remember how my friends at the Lion's Den draw little hearts on my coffee cup, or how the mini Dutch pancake woman always remembers me at Wellness Wednesday.
Most of all, I’ll remember the 17-year-old girl sitting in her childhood bedroom, who thought her whole future was ruined. If I could go back in time and tell her anything — well first, I’d tell her to invest in Zoom — but then I would tell her it’s going to be OK. It might not feel like it now, but what’s meant to be will be.
Looking back at the schools I desperately wanted to attend, I doubt I would have lasted a semester at those places.
LMU’s location allowed me to visit my family often when my grandmother got sick. Being in the heart of LA, I was able to explore a career in film and television production. I never considered Greek life when applying to colleges, but Theta introduced me to friends I genuinely can't live without. I was initially annoyed that my parents required me to get a work-study job due to LMU's tuition, but working at the Loyolan became the highlight of my week.
Over the past four years, I’ve had my fair share of ups and downs but I wouldn’t change it for the world. As I prepare to graduate, I hope I remember most how much I didn’t want to go here, because that is what has made graduating all the more meaningful.
This is the opinion of Riley Hetherington, a senior communication studies major from San Diego. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
