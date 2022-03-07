Influencer culture sells everything. Replacing decades of TV ads, billboards and magazine promos are a persona and a platform. Picture yourself flipping through television landing on a commercial versus scrolling through Instagram and discovering the exact price on the hottest new jacket, website link attached and all. Unsurprisingly, one reigns more powerful than the other.
Youth is the target consumer of influencers, no matter the age of the influencers themselves — which typically runs young regardless (31% of sponsored Instagram posts come from ages 18 to 24). Although the primary promotion method differs from that of a decade ago, the target audience for the next new thing was on the younger side just as it is now. The issue here is not one of audience but of product. The product transcends the literal thing to promote an entire lifestyle. The younger population’s—mainly spanning from mid-teens to early 30s—extensive use of social media clearly dictates what is marketed as attainable and desirable. This notion further perpetuates the promotion of ageism, which is central to image-based marketing on social media.
The top social media influencers are most often on the younger side. It’s rare to find someone over 40 selling a product or promoting their style; it’s rare to find anyone over 40 selling anything on social media at a high-profile level. There are outliers, but it is generally a younger dominated area to find lucrative potential. What creates an uneasy picture is that quite a great number of sales revenue spurs from social media. Even influencers or lifestyle gurus above 40 that use social media to boost attention and sales use a mirage of filters and globs of highlighter to cover up any realistic aging. Setting aside those techniques, someone like Beyonce is hardly a fair comparison for others around that age range.
Instagram, while it serves as an outlet for those over 40—including millennials and is still relevant in those older than 50—opens up an expected stream of ridicule and hatred. In July of 2021 Britney Spears posted a topless photo of herself to encounter countless comments expressing backlash. Even more recently, Ty Pennington, star of the original “Trading Spaces” received quite a bit of flack for a video he posted of himself dancing shirtless. It is strange that in an age of increasing body positivity, people in their 40s and 50s garner such vitriol merely for showing their authentic bodies.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s notorious lifestyle brand goop profits from preaching age inclusivity, yet promotes youthfulness as more desirable. goop may appeal to certain segments of the middle-aged feminine market, however, its principles continue to focus on youth as an ideal. In an episode of "The goop Podcast," guest David Sinclair discussed how aging is mainly left up to self-maintenance rather than genetics with then-Chief Content Officer Elise Loehnen. Despite an appeal to older audiences, this episode, along with others, relates aging with negativity. A prioritization of physical appearance, with the ideal being younger-appearing, reveals how even when the target group is middle-aged and beyond, the messaging remains regressive. The Simply Ageless Campaign uses a similar tactic of targeting women middle-age and older while touting a “youthful-looking glow” as a benefit of their products.
One of the most notable examples of an influencer defying societal standards is Baddiewinkle, “Stealing Ur Man Since 1928.” Her 3.3 million following may be measly compared to bigger Instagram celebrities; for a woman in her 90s, however, she stands as an extreme example of making a widespread impression without the typical ageist requirements. Despite the positive implications, her popularity stems from an outlandish persona and the novelty of seeing an old woman parading around in make-up intended for women less than half her age.
The near-universal desire to live up to societal beauty standards is prevalent among various age groups. This universality favors youth over aging, even when appealing to those who fall outside the target audiences of influencer culture. Social media alone is not the Big Bad, but it certainly exacerbates the issue, promoting unrealistic ideals of beauty and creating an outlet to age shame older users for showing their real selves. An increasing emphasis on youth signals to a progressively conformist future of exclusion.
