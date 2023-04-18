As the academic year nears its end, international students have been faced with the responsibility of moving out of a residence thousands of miles away from home. These responsibilities have proven to be a much more stressful process than many may have initially thought.
LMU requires all students to move out of their residence halls by the last Friday of finals week: in this year’s case, May 5. The issue arises with the fact that some international students — despite not having much access to storage — are expected to follow this deadline. Some students will have to complete a final exam the same day they will have to embark on a trip to the other side of the world. As a first-year international student myself, I have begun frantically searching for ways to manage the complicated logistics of moving out and taking finals at the same time.
LMU provides students with the option to request a late stay, but this only allows students to stay in their apartments until May 7 – just two days later.
Two days are simply not enough. Sure, there have been years of international students moving out within this time frame, but that does not mean we should keep subjecting students to the intense stresses of it. Especially for first-year international students, the stress of taking college finals and moving out at the same time should not be normalized. An extra week to move out is not asking for much.
As for the reason behind only offering an extra two days, LMU housing responded with vague statements about graduating students, never clearing the air about their inability to house students for more than two extra days. Nevertheless, they provided more insight regarding the late stay ability. Those that want to stay past Sunday, May 7, will have to make a down payment of $100 and pay a further $50 per night. For a student that leaves on the following Wednesday, May 10, they would have to pay around $250 for a stay that should be free of extra charge.
LMU also offers dorm room movers that promote “stress-free storage & shipping.” Whenever the student desires, the movers will come to their living establishment and store it for the upcoming semester. However, the prices they offer are incredibly unreasonable. A small item, which they categorize as vacuums, lamps, picture frames etc., is worth $17.50 monthly. Medium-sized items, such as plastic drawer units and duffle bags are $21.25 monthly. Keep in mind, students will still need to pack their own belongings — it is simply the transferring that is made easier.
Unlike local students, international students are much less likely to have parents to help them move out early, and places to store their belongings. This forces them to make a difficult choice. If they would like their moving process to be more "stress-free," they can subscribe to an exorbitantly priced storage company. Or, they can save some money and opt to take time away from their finals to manually move their own belongings.
This is too much to ask of an international student. Not only are they far from home, most — if not all — of them are forced to carry out their move entirely on their own. Some may argue that this is the experience of adulthood, or that it will teach students to manage their time better, but why must we sacrifice study time in order to pack? The adult experience inevitably presents us with stress-inducing situations, but this one is completely avoidable.
This issue could easily be addressed with an extra week for international students to move out without charge. LMU strives for academic excellence, but international students are bound to struggle when balancing studying and packing. With the extra week, international students would be able to dedicate the last week of school to studying and ultimately excelling in their academic performance.
Finals are extremely demanding, and the move-out deadline only makes that worse for international students.
This is the opinion of Annabelle Shania Gunawan, a freshman film, television and media studies major from Jakarta, Indonesia. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
