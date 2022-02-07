Super Bowl Sunday is — in my own humble opinion as a foreigner — one of the most American festivities to ever exist. I understand the appeal of it too. Whether you are an avid football fan who consistently follows your team or a casual viewer who tunes in to the annual game as an excuse to over-indulge in hot wings, coming together for a big sporting event is always great fun.
Especially this year with our very own Los Angeles Rams going head-to-head with the Cincinnati Bengals in the newly built SoFi Stadium, where our LMU graduates have also set foot, the excitement is at its all-time high. This coming Sunday on Feb. 13, our city will be brimming over with anticipation for the big game, as well as with people to fill the 70,240 seats that cost an average of $7,500 each.
However, the festivities are not for everyone. Ask the 63,706 unhoused citizens in Los Angeles County — some of whom have been displaced for the big game — how excited they are for Super Bowl LVI.
On Jan. 24 and 25, the state transit agency Caltrans began to shut down tent communities near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, in an attempt to clear the streets for the visitors coming this weekend. Claiming to be due to safety issues, the sweep was initiated with the agency posting about cleanups in the area with a 72-hour notice. According to residents, however, Caltrans showed up earlier than the notice and threw out people’s belongings, without offering any housing assistance or shelter in exchange.
This is another incident in the string of homeless encampment sweeps that have been raging in L.A. during the past year, including one right beside our school. This one, in particular, can be characterized by its direct association with the upcoming Super Bowl.
The official spokesperson for Caltrans claimed that the removal was due to safety concerns by homeless people lighting fires under the 405 freeway and denied its relation to the game. However, the timing of it, combined with comments from workers noting the Super Bowl's connection to the sweep suggests otherwise.
It is not an isolated case either. Big sporting events like the Super Bowl always instigate its host cities to clear out unhoused residents for the aesthetics of their streets. In 2019, Atlanta announced the removal of encampments prior to their Super Bowl, and the same occurred in San Francisco in 2016. In fact, others claim that this sweeping in Inglewood last month is a dress rehearsal for the Los Angeles Olympics coming up in 2028, which would most likely ask for a wider and more extensive clearance.
We cannot continue to play this cat-and-mouse game of chasing homeless residents out of one area to another every time a big commercial event is held. Stripping the belongings of Angelenos on the streets who already have so little and forcing them into riskier environments for aestheticism is not doing anyone any good. Homeless communities are built among its residents in these encampments and abruptly dismantling them without any alternate option wrecks the support systems that they have built.
Is the Super Bowl really worth displacing our homeless residents and putting them at higher risks? In short, no. Nothing is worth that. The sweeping is a hasty, temporary fix to the problem that hides away its vulnerable residents in a dark corner during the span of the event.
In the long term, it does nothing to solve the homeless crisis we have on hand that endangers 63,706 unhoused individuals living in L.A. today. If the city really cares about the safety of its Angelenos and the humanitarian crisis we are facing, we must take measurable steps to tackle the problem, not just push them aside to cover it up until the next big commercial event.
In the meanwhile, as we cheer on our Los Angeles Rams this Sunday, just be aware of and think twice about the suffering that it is causing behind the scenes.
This is the opinion of Yukana Inoue, a junior film, television and media studies major from Chiba, Japan. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
