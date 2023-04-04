On March 27, a 28-year-old Nashville resident opened fire at a private Christian elementary school, killing three students and three staff members. The assailant, later identified as Aiden Hale, was a former student at the Covenant School. According to The Tennessean, Metro Police Chief John Drake explained that Hale was receiving treatment for an unspecified “emotional disorder” and had legally purchased seven firearms from five different local gun shops, despite his parents believing that he had sold his last gun.
The conversation regarding the shooting focused on one thing: The shooter was transgender.
On March 27, I felt scared: Scared for the kids who go to school every day in fear that someone will want to hurt them, scared for the families of those lost in the tragedy and scared for trans people, because I knew that the actions of the shooter would become the face of the community, drawing negative attention in an already combustible and teetering political environment.
“Transgender killer targets Christian school,” lined the front page of the New York Post in bold letters on March 28, along with #TransTerrorism trending on Twitter. The tragedy that shook a small community in Nashville was immediately followed by an uproar of anti-trans rhetoric perpetuated by right-wing politicians and conspiracy theorists.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia retweeted a Fox News segment not once, but twice for effect. In the segment titled, “The trans movement is targeting Christians,” far-right news anchor Tucker Carlson cited the Colorado nightclub shooting and the recent tragedy in Nashville as proof of a rise in what he called “trans terrorism.” However, it’s crucial to note that the Colorado nightclub shooter’s alleged nonbinary identity has long been the subject of skepticism because of their far-right associations and bigoted motivations for the attack. Although we should always respect people’s identities, those close to the shooter — along with extremism experts — believe they used nonbinary pronouns as one last jab at the LGBTQ+ community.
“Yesterday's massacre did not happen because of lax gun laws,” said Carlson. “Yesterday's massacre happened because of a deranged and demonic ideology that is infecting this country with the encouragement of people like Joe Biden.” This tragedy was immediately weaponized and used as a campaign strategy to justify anti-trans and anti-Biden ideology.
Greene continued to inflame discourse around the transgender community throughout the hours following the tragedy. “How much hormones like testosterone and medications for mental illness was the transgender Nashville school shooter taking?” she tweeted. “Everyone can stop blaming guns now.”
In a statement to America's Voice News, Donald Trump echoed the criticism of gender affirming hormones, claiming the shooter’s anger was a result of his medical transition. "You know, then you have the unusual case yesterday of what happened with this person and the anger that was caused,” he said. “That's something ... I banned it in the military because [of] the drugs. The amount of drugs they have to take is so incredible." It’s clear here that the ‘they’ Trump is referring to is transgender people because of the reference to his administration’s transgender military ban. Because neither the Nashville authorities nor the family of the shooter have indicated that Hale had began medically transitioning, this claim is completely speculative. Additionally, Trump provided no evidence supporting his claims that the ‘drugs’ in question have any effect on aggressive tendencies or otherwise hostile behavior.
Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri condemned the tragedy as anti-christian. “It is commonplace to call such horrors ‘senseless violence.’ But properly speaking, that is false,” wrote . “Police report that the attack here was ‘targeted’ — targeted, that is, against Christians.” Interestingly enough, in 2021 — after a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes — Hawley was the only member of the upper chamber to vote against a bill proposed to combat those hate crimes, pointing to the dangers of “[giving] the federal government open-ended authority to define a whole new class of federal hate crime incidents.” Despite claiming that “hate crimes must be prosecuted” in his statement on the Nashville shooting, he seems to be selective as to which communities deserve this protection from the government.
It’s no surprise that many GOP members are taking this position on the tragedy, given that they benefit from the demonization of the trans community — especially when it draws attention from the clear problem: guns. Shifting the narrative from guns by fear-mongering about the trans community has proved quite effective. According to the latest poll, 43% of Americans report they support laws that criminalize providing gender-affirming medical care to minors, marking a 15-percentage point increase since April 2021.
This is particularly important for Republicans, considering that the National Rifle Association is a crucial lobbying group for the party platform; spending a total of $4,920,000 in lobbying in 2021. Furthermore, maintaining a more-than-cordial relationship with the NRA is in the best interest of House Republicans, not only to ensure funding, but to provide the illusion of the protection of American children, while in reality, the passage of these laws will do nothing to prevent gun violence deaths.
The assignment of blame to an entire community of people who are already marginalized is not only morally flawed, but the logic is just factually incorrect. Automatic weapon bans have been proven to be effective time and time again. Australia has successfully banned semiautomatic and automatic rifles as well as pump-action shotguns, imposing strong restrictions on firearm possession following a tragedy in 1996. Australia is home to many people with mental health conditions, as well as a flourishing transgender population, yet has seen no mass shootings since the restrictions were passed, compared to 139 in the US this year alone. In the United States, there have been more mass shootings than days this year. The laws are what need to change — not the trans community.
Tragedies of this caliber and frequency are exclusive to the United States. According to my math, there have been 2,836 mass shootings in the U.S. since 2018, and only four of the assailants are known to identify as transgender. An overwhelming majority of mass shootings are carried out by cisgender white men, yet Republican lawmakers urge constituents to focus on the trans identity of the Nashville shooter as opposed to the clear issues as to why this person was able to legally obtain multiple automatic rifles in the first place.
Generation Z is the generation of lockdown drills and “thoughts and prayers.” Many children learn where the best hiding places are in their classrooms before they learn how to read. We live in a country where guns have more rights than entire groups of people, and where hundreds of thousands of people will die every year from gun violence while lawmakers are all too willing to turn a blind eye for the sake of financial gain. It's a scary time for everyone in America, but it is a truly terrifying time to be a transgender person in America. Year after year, the problem just gets worse and Republicans just find a new scapegoat.
In the words of Rep. Pamela Stevenson, “We have created an environment of hate.” If it’s not the trans community, it will be the next minority group: Don’t wait until it’s you. The problem is not and never has been transgender people; the problem is the guns. Protect trans lives.
This is the opinion of Mateo-Luis Planas, a freshman political science major from Bridgeport, Conn. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
