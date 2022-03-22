Earlier today, a student made a comment on an Instagram post for the opinion article “Your ASLMU vote does not matter.” The comment was initially removed because it was deemed to be insulting to the writer of the article, thereby violating our current Operating Guidelines. Our current Operating Guidelines hold that the Loyolan discourages comments that “insult the writer of the article or other commenters.”
While the comment was technically in violation of our current Operating Guidelines, this specific circumstance has revealed a grey area in our policies and procedures. We do not wish to impede the practice of free speech in the interest of a cleaner comments section. To be candid, the removal of the comment was a split-second reaction that proved to be a mistake in hindsight.
Upon further review and discussion among the Executive Board of the Loyolan, we have come to realize that this action was a hindrance to our community’s right to free speech, which is a founding principle of our organization. In light of this, we are reviewing our Operating Guidelines for future use in the interest of transparency with our LMU community.
The Loyolan encourages the public discourse of our content and welcomes differing opinions. Moving forward, we will continue to foster and maintain an atmosphere that champions the First Amendment.
