LMU Family Weekend is an annual event hosted by the University that "allows students of all years the opportunity to experience with their families the academic, service and social values" that students experience daily at LMU. In addition, this event offers LMU students the opportunity to share with their family a look into their college experience.
This year, Family Weekend will take place from Feb. 15-20. It will offer a series of events that will allow students’ families to participate in financial aid workshops, meet our academic Dean, learn more from our Jesuit values and so on.
However, based on the LMU Family Weekend website, it seems that all the events offered to students and their families do not provide any type of engagement for non-English speaking families. Even though this might not be the case for each student and their family, there are students on campus whose families don’t speak English. For example, in my case, I cannot bring my family to this event because not all of them speak the language.
Language should not be a barrier preventing families from enjoying this amazing opportunity. As a diverse campus, with a population of 26.9% Hispanic or Latino students, 9.94% Asian, 6.58% African American, 6.21% two or more races, 0.173% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islanders and 0.0611% American Indian or Alaska Native, LMU should prioritize creating events during Family Weekend that are accessible to all families.
While Spanish may be the most common language of students who speak more than one language, there are several other languages that are widely spoken at home, such as Chinese, Korean and Haitian Creole.
All families should feel welcome and comfortable participating in LMU’s events — especially when those events include important workshops that offer tools for parents to help their students. For example, the LMU Family Weekend will offer one-on-one appointments with staff from the Financial Aid Office, but are these appointments offered in multiple languages? It seems that the answer is no.
Not offering events to include families who don’t speak English creates a disconnection between students and their families since they can’t gather together on campus how any other English-speaking family can. For many families and students, this is a great opportunity to connect with each other after a long and stressful period of time away from home. In addition, it is a unique opportunity for students’ families to experience what it is like to live on campus.
I believe that creating more diversity when it comes to family events on campus is crucial to creating a more welcoming and friendly environment at our University. No LMU family should feel left out from these types of events. One of the core values of LMU is fostering an inclusive community for everyone. The best way to continue putting this value into practice is by creating an inclusive environment, including events for all LMU families who do not speak English.
This is the opinion of Katherine Hernandez; a junior communication studies major from Guatemala. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
