UC Berkeley and LMU have a lot in common: we're both universities in California, we're both known as being relatively progressive among our immediate peers and we both have to deal with anti-student suburban politics.
On Feb. 10, a court order forced the hand of UC Berkeley to freeze admission and cut out thousands of future students as a result of a lawsuit filed by Save Berkeley’s Neighborhoods that was concerned over the environmental impact of expansion, as reported by the L.A. Times.
The law cited in this fiasco, the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), is a familiar law to anyone who knows about the difficulty of building in this state. While originally intended to be a pro-environmental regulatory law for new construction, it's since morphed into a one-size-fits-all tool for getting rid of unfavorable projects under the guise of environmental activism. In your attempts to be greener, was kicking college students out of a college town your first thought on how to make your world a better place?
Naturally, the reaction from many in response to this court order was justifiable anger towards bourgeoisie residents who consciously live in a college town, including those in so-called NIMBY movement.
The "Not In My Backyard," or "NIMBY," movement is an urban political movement focused on stopping development and construction while preserving low-density, inefficient environments. As an example, here in L.A., the Ballona Wetlands Land Trust and other environmental NIMBYs have been instrumental in halting wetland restoration. However, more often than not, NIMBYs like Save Berkeley's Neighborhoods are associated with stopping new high-density housing from getting built near suburbia.
What's going on at Berkeley might seem like an issue that doesn't affect LMU students. On the contrary, this could set a dangerous precedent for the future of students if Westchester gets the same ideas as Berkeley.
LMU is smack dab in the middle of low-density, high rent Southern California suburbia. Affordable housing for students near Westchester is limited. Freshmen and sophomores might not have much trouble finding housing on campus, but juniors and seniors know the challenge of finding housing off campus, as previously reported by the Loyolan. Like Berkeley, the number of students we can admit is capped by a land usage agreement set with L.A., partially enforced by community resentment, also reported by the Loyolan.
Unlike UC Berkeley, which has a supportive city council on their side, LMU has to rely on the much weaker neighborhood council system, which is going to be preferential toward more vocal residents and support policies for single-family homes.
Community plans for Westchester from Los Angeles City Planning are full of concerns over single-family housing and "neighborhood character [not being] preserved" as the sole problems with any development in the neighborhood. Current campus building regulations limit the amount of construction near single-family residences.
There's even a nearby Save Playa del Rey group that attempts to reject the term "NIMBY" in favor of calling themselves "RIMBYs" or "Reasonable/Responsible In My Backyard." It's not too much of a stretch to predict emerging Westchester RIMBYs being antagonistic towards new students.
Some might argue that this resistance isn't entirely unjustified, pointing to the raucous antics of students as a retort. For example, the TikTok account @partylikeurmomliveshere, from a Westchester resident near LMU, has documented cases of inebriated students in the neighborhood disrupting what should be peaceful nights of sleep. Those incidents are condemnable, no doubt. But situations like that are the exception, rather than the rule in the whole neighborhood, both in terms of how often they occur and who they impact.
Apart from the exaggeration of fundraisers as parties, according to the 2000 Census for Westchester/Playa, the most recently available data looking at households shows that only 17% of households in this neighborhood have a married couple with related children under 18, while 75% of households here have no related children under 18. It's a much wealthier neighborhood than the rest of L.A., especially in comparison to the thousands of college students who are as much a part of the neighborhood as the residents are.
Of course concerns over noise and partying—though not remotely new—should be dealt with appropriately, and students need to be respectful of our neighbors as good neighbors themselves. However, if you hear what these homeowning residents have to say, it's just a hatred of students more than anything else.
On the app Nextdoor, which L.A. Times columnist Gustavo Arellano aptly called "Stormfront for suburbanites," you'll find Westchesterites whining about students while hiding behind a shield like CEQA or neighborhood history.
Jennifer Stern, a Central del Rey resident who calls herself a "goddamned NIMBY-ist and proud of it," expressed concerns of excessive partying and dangerous drinking that could kill students. "Honestly, as long as they’re getting their tuition paid, LMU doesn’t really give a damn."
"[Westchester] does not need any more residents. The apartment buildings are bad enough," commented Sean Ermon, a Kentwood South resident.
One post from Frank Channel, a Kentwood North resident, was full of horrified comments reacting to a picture of newly constructed apartments at the corner of Sepulveda Blvd & Manchester Ave.
"Will [Berkeley] get away with adding 3,000 more students to its student body without considering the related impacts to the surrounding community? The outcome of this case impacts any community with a large university like ours with LMU," posted Tracy Thrower Conyers, another Kentwood South resident. "This isn't about consideration to university neighbors. This is about the university boldly ignoring legislation in place to protect communities and the investments they've made."
Fortunately, it's not all sentiments like that. There is the rare comment of sensibility on Nextdoor, either from neighbors who are fine living next to a university or from those who rightly call out situations like what's happening at Berkeley for what they really are.
"This is a small group of deeply selfish people who have greatly benefited from living in close proximity with one of the world’s greatest public universities abusing CEQA law to potentially deny thousands of often diverse and low income students access to a world class education," commented Charlie McNulty, a Loyola Village resident, on Conyers' post. "Given how wildly unpopular this lawsuit is, it could potentially lead to much needed CEQA reform."
"And how exactly does a residential community benefit from a rogue university?" Conyers later commented on McNulty's response. "I personally see zero benefit to living near LMU."
To borrow from Conyers, I also personally see zero benefit to living near a bunch of NIMBYs with an irrational loathing of young people getting a higher education to make the world—and your community—a better place. We volunteer to clean your environments, bring sports pride to a community and spend money at local businesses. If not here, then where?
I'm not saying that NIMBY concerns should be invalidated just because they come from NIMBYs — in the past, I've written in the Loyolan about concerns like the environment and culture when it came to the construction of Palm North and Palm South. Looking back, I would never write that piece today, and I'm more thankful now for having more dense student housing on campus and what that provides to the community.
What I am saying is that I do have experience with the NIMBY belief system, and I know it's hard to abandon that immediately. But NIMBY Westchester residents have to get rid of their mentality now.
This is a generational social justice problem that students need to fight against through awareness and action. The victory of high-density housing for a growing population of students over single-family suburbia in Westchester won't be something I'll see during my time at LMU, but if we want a growing university to produce greater minds and a better community, that victory will be one for celebration.
