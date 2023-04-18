Today, there are only two entrances to LMU’s campus, with the rest of the University being surrounded by either fences, homes or the Bluff. LMU’s limited access points make it hard for students, faculty and visitors to get between our campus and the surrounding neighborhoods of Westchester and Playa Vista.
The Loyola Boulevard entrance, which many affectionately call the "back gates,” was LMU’s main entrance until University Hall was purchased in 2000. Following LMU’s expansion, the University enjoyed entrances at both Loyola and Lincoln Boulevards. However, in 2014, former Los Angeles City councilman Mike Bonin requested that LMU restrict pedestrian access to its back gates. This move would have blocked almost everyone, except students and faculty living off campus within walking distance, from using the gates. Thankfully, a successful ASLMU campaign helped champion student voices who wanted the back gates to remain open.
Although access to the back gates still remains limited for those visiting in cars, there are some entrances into the Westchester neighborhood that have been even less lucky and were completely closed in recent years. A pedestrian entrance behind North Hall is currently fenced off, with a sign reading "No Fence Jumping."
While this loss is overlooked today, according to meeting notes from the LMU Neighborhood Advisory Committee from Sept. 22, 2011, “four LMU faculty members and one McConnell Avenue resident spoke in favor of re-opening the 77th Street gate, citing safety and transportation problems caused by the gate's closure.”
As faculty and residents once suggested at that meeting, reopening this gate could allow students living in Westchester to more easily enter campus, instead of forcing them to make the journey to the Loyola Boulevard entrance and, in turn, reduce traffic.
This change would be appreciated by many students, such as Luke Belinsky, a junior civil engineering major, who believes that “another entrance could allow students to get to classes quicker, since the lines to get into campus are sometimes backed up.”
Although it is likely that some of those living in the homes adjacent to the entrance would oppose its reopening, it's clear that those commuting to LMU would enjoy the convenience. This is best proven by a 2013 Determination of Compliance report, which details that both students and staff members have trespassed through the gate. Should members of our community really be criminalized just for seeking an easier route into campus?
Christina Gustafson, communications manager of Campus Safety Services, explained that “as a condition of approval by the city of L.A. of the LMU Master Plan in 2011, the McConnell Avenue pedestrian gate was mandated to remain closed and locked.” However, this restriction doesn’t have to be permanent, as the Master Plan can be amended. This is best exemplified by LMU’s recent decision to retain, rather than demolish, Gersten Pavilion — as previously outlined by the Master Plan.
A similar fate led to the current closure of the gate adjacent to Drollinger Parking Plaza and Iggy’s Cafe. Today, the Master Plan outlines that “pedestrian access to the Campus shall be prohibited from Altavan Avenue, 78th Street, or Fordham Road.”
These closed gates aren't only an accessibility problem for students and faculty but for the families of Westchester, as well. LMU is an open campus, and it's not uncommon to see neighbors strolling the campus property. While it's true that people visit LMU for its beautiful campus, it's also one of the only green spaces in park-poor Westchester. With fewer entrances, those wishing to visit LMU are forced to either give up on enjoying our campus or drive and further fill our parking lots. It's strange that LMU’s Master Plan mandates that LMU be an open campus, while also requiring it to be less accessible.
Westchester isn’t LMU’s only disconnected neighbor. Just down the Bluff is Playa Vista, which began development in 2000 and just recently finished being built out in 2021. Playa Vista, despite directly bordering LMU, requires an inconvenient journey down and around the Bluff to be reached by students and faculty. Destinations — such as the Runway, a popular shopping, dining and housing development as well as LMU’s Playa Vista Campus — require an awkward loop around the Bluff to be reached by students. While the University’s shuttle takes students between these locations, it doesn’t cut the time it takes to just get down and around the Bluff. Given the prominence of LMU’s campus in this community, Playa Vista’s development should’ve been an opportunity to improve accessibility and circulation in the area.
Students like Belinsky expressed support for an entrance that would allow students to “walk to places such as Playa Vista … and feel less confined to the campus grounds.” Something as simple as stairs leading down the Bluff to Playa Vista would save students time. Alternatively, a funicular — a short railway meant to climb steep hills, such as the Angels Flight in downtown Los Angeles — would make for an effective mode of transportation. Albeit this concept is a bit out there, but it remains a fun mental exercise of what truly embracing accessibility could look like.
A popular rebuttal to the idea of increasing access to the University is the threat of security. However, even with our current two entrances, LMU remains an open campus between the hours of 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. If anyone can enter campus, why make it hard for students, faculty and families to get between LMU and its surrounding neighborhoods? Most universities — even private institutions, such as the University of Southern California, which has 11 entrances — and smaller private colleges in residential neighborhoods such as Occidental College, are far more accessible than LMU.
Any of the opportunities I've outlined for LMU to increase access between its campus and surrounding neighborhoods would be a step in the right direction. While in recent years the University has lost circulation and been left with only two, or rather one-and-a-half entrances, it is never too late to expand access in new, or even, old ways. Increasing access between LMU and its surrounding neighborhoods has the potential to benefit commuters, support neighboring families and businesses and increase our University's physical and social connection to the community.
This is the opinion of Rudy Goldman, a sophomore management and leadership major from Redondo Beach, Calif. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
