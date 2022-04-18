Every so often, after overindulging in late-night snacks and instant ramen, I vow to eat healthily and be mindful of my body at least for the next couple of days. However, as a student with a meal plan relying on on-campus food options for my day-to-day meals, I become at a loss for food choices that would allow me to achieve established nutrition goals.
I try to list all of the options on campus where I can get fruits and vegetables in some form: the Lair's salad bar “Fresh” or the smoothie bowl and fruit stand “Swirl,” some of the protein meal boxes at Starbucks, the salads at Iggy’s Cafe — realizing that’s about it. LMU clearly lacks a variety of nutritious food options available, which include vegetables and fruits.
I’m not the only one who feels this way.
“I do know that I've heard from students who've come to me with concerns like, maybe lack of variation in food,” noted Hannah Stewart, vice president of student wellness at ASLMU in an interview with the Loyolan. “Yeah, so no, I don't think LMU is providing as many quality options as they should.”
This lack of options is concerning, given that students face many dietary challenges as it is in college. Being the first time living alone away from home most students, first-year students often gain the “freshman 15” — or “freshman eight” to be more exact — initially unable to adapt to having sole control over their daily diet. In addition, stress eating and food insecurity for some also contribute to college students’ inability to eat healthy even past their first year.
Moreover, the lack of meal options and the inability for students to consume the essential amount of nutrients is nothing new or unique to LMU, with research from back in 2018 showing that 63% of college students fail to meet the daily recommended fruits and vegetable intake.
If students are able to grow out of their unhealthy tendencies past their first years of college, it may not be an issue. However, this skewed diet more often than not has long-lasting effects on students' health. College is a critical time in a young person’s life where they develop habits that stay with them for the rest of their lives. For individuals who continue to eat unbalanced meals that lack nutrients, it leads to dire, long-term issues such as the increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis and cancer.
This is why it is critical that LMU offers a variety of nutritious meal options not only to ensure students are having a healthy diet in college but also so that they carry on those habits, even off the bluff.
One solution I believe could be effective is having a trained nutritionist oversee the on-campus meal options. In addition to having them assess dining options on campus, it could be useful for them to program a weekly meal schedule that takes into consideration the recommended nutrition intake that students can follow or be inspired by. This will not only ensure that students are eating healthy at school, but will also educate them on nutrition that they can apply later on in life.
“I think that something that should be one of their biggest focuses in terms of food on campus is providing more quality options to their students," reiterated Stewart.
Another important step that we can take as students in order to see changes in our meal options is to be more vocal about our concerns over our diet. Student opinion has the power to instigate actual changes. Therefore, it's important to get it out there. It can be daunting to directly talk to a school administrator and that's why student government officials like Stewart exist.
“I view my position on student government as like a liaison position where I have the opportunity to take student concerns to administrators,” emphasized Stewart. “I am here to help convey how the student body feels and start the conversations that are necessary with the right people in the administration to get the ball rolling on different things.”
We have the power to take our health into our own hands and the time to start is now.
This is the opinion of Yukana Inoue, a junior film, television and media studies major from Chiba, Japan. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
