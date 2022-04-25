Amidst the teary-eyed enthusiasm and nostalgia that graduation necessarily induces, there is one thing that upcoming graduates may be less excited about: the mandatory purchase of a cap, gown and stole and their $125 price tag.
You may stop me there and ask why, when LMU’s estimated cost of attendance is more than $70,000 dollars, I am choosing to focus on these meager 125. The reason has less to do with the price and more to do with the blatant consumerism that this mandatory purchase entails.
Each year, LMU graduates must purchase more than 1,500 pieces of sewn-together fabric to be used once, then stored in a closet for ages to come, or worse, thrown away to contribute to the 11.3 million tons of textiles that find their way to landfills every year. Then there’s also the environmental production cost to keep in mind. The fashion industry is responsible for 10% of annual global carbon emissions — more than all international flights and shipping combined — and uses 93 billion cubic meters of water every year. That’s enough to meet the drinking water needs of five million people.
The worst part is that there is such an easy solution. Graduation robes are a classic example of an item that could be reused. There is no reason why I need a different gown than a graduate from last year, or from 10 years ago for that matter. If we reuse our caps and gowns for twenty years in a row, we will use 28,500 fewer caps and gowns in total. Depending on whether LMU chooses to invest in durable materials, caps and gowns could last even longer than that.
LMU's cap and gown supplier, Herff Jones, appears to offer rental options to other local universities. LMU ought to offer, if not require, rental options of caps and gowns. Given the amount of LMU caps and gowns that are already in existence, LMU should also give past graduates the option to donate their caps and gowns to the University for future graduates to use for free.
If LMU fails to do this, there are also options for students to organize outside of the University. Social media could provide an avenue for students to resell or donate their caps and gowns.
Universities like LMU are so expensive that smaller expenses such as these often get pushed under the rug, and we don’t always realize the collective environmental cost that they pose. It is our responsibility, especially as a Jesuit university with a commitment to social and environmental justice, to question unnecessary consumption and strive to reduce our carbon footprint in any way that we can.
This is the opinion of Veronica Backer Peral, a senior triple major in applied mathematics, computer science and history from Pasadena, CA. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
