Although I am nowhere near a professional, I like to dabble in Adobe Illustrator or After Effects every so often. It began mainly as a quarantine hobby that I picked up during the first months of isolation back in 2020, and the only reason I was able to do so was because of the fact that LMU was offering a free, temporary subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud (Adobe CC) during the pandemic.
Even before quarantine, I've always been interested in acquiring these Adobe CC skills and have exploited the seven-day free trial multiple times over the years, using different email addresses. However, the price tag of Adobe CC has made me reluctant to purchase a subscription.
The Creative Cloud All App package includes 20+ apps and costs $52.99 a month; however, purchasing apps individually (like Photoshop or Illustrator) averages to about $20.99 a month. Even though the student discount takes off a significant amount, it still costs $19.99 a month for the Creative Cloud All App package, which is quite a hefty price. Hence my frugal tendencies of exploiting free trials.
Although my fleeting interest in Adobe is not enough to justify spending $20 a month for a subscription, some students have no choice but to purchase it. Students at LMU from different majors often have to use these software programs for class projects and assignments, having to pay a staggering $239.88 per year on top of tuition and lab fees in order to perform well in the class.
Jane Tse, a junior studio arts major with an emphasis in graphic design, explains that most of her classes require her to have Adobe Suite installed on her computer. “I have to use Illustrator for most of my graphic design classes, and we are expected to pull them up on our computers in class,” she said.
On a completely different part of campus, at CBA, senior marketing major Jade Kinomoto, who is on the content creation track of M-School, reiterates this experience. “It’s not required for any of my current marketing classes but for a lot of the things we do, like making billboards or Instagram posts, it's very helpful to have,” she said. “I would say that from a M-School content creation aspect, all of the content creation students have Adobe Suite.”
If you look into it further, LMU does actually offer free access to Adobe CC for students — but with a catch. It’s only accessible on shared school computers in campus computer labs or the William H. Hannon Library. LMU may claim that this is enough for students as far as “free access” goes; however, this raises many issues like computer inaccessibility and workflow interruption, considering that you have to constantly switch between devices. It may have been less of an issue back when the library and labs were open 24 hours, but now with the library closed from midnight to 8 a.m. and the recent SFTV policy change that prohibits students from using editing suites overnight, these free, on-campus options are becoming more inaccessible.
“It’s very inconvenient just because a lot of students will do all of this work at night when the computer labs aren’t open and accessible to us. It's honestly very difficult,” Kinomoto said. “It's crucial to have it on our own computer just because there is a level of accessibility on our computers that computer labs don't provide, especially if students are upperclassmen and living off-campus or have classes all day and aren't able to get into the computer labs at night.”
Zaki Farooqui, a sophomore film and television production major who specializes in editing, points out the problem with the quality of the on-campus options. “You can't go to the library and edit because those computers are so bad, they're only good for web browsing and Microsoft Word,” he said. “I tried to edit on one of those computers one time, and I just didn't get anywhere. I gave up. The computers weren't working.”
If LMU expects students to complete class assignments using these software programs on time, the very least they can do is ensure that everyone has equal access to the necessary tools. In most cases, having a personal Adobe CC may not be required for the class, but it is implied. The failure to own the software may result in a stark difference in the quality of the finished product.
Farooqui emphasized this point. “Yeah, you can use free editing software, for sure, you don’t need any of these things. But we are supposed to be one of the top 10 film schools in the nation,” he said. “LMU champions the idea that ‘oh, we do everything industry-standard,’ but we are not following industry standards if students don’t have free access [to Adobe Suite]."
Therefore, students have no option but to fork out $20 from their savings each month in order to create works that fit the industry standard that is expected of them.
“I had an account since high school so I just have been using the same one ever since then, but I do wish [LMU] gave access for free, especially since Adobe subscriptions can get pretty expensive,” Tse said.
Other students use different methods to get around it.
“I leech off of my friend's Adobe account. I’m an Adobe leech,” Farooqui admits. “I have a setup at home … but with the amount of money we already pay the school, it's kind of nuts for them not to give [an] Adobe subscription. I shouldn't have to do this.”
Kinomoto agreed, saying, “I think that LMU should really try to provide that [free access] for our students, especially because it's pretty expensive. Paying $20 a month for a certain application because you need to use it for the class is ridiculous, especially on top of textbooks and e-books.”
Besides, other than providing students with these necessary tools for free so that they can produce their best work in their classes, amateurs like me should also get a chance to explore these software programs. In a time and age where digital content creation skills are increasingly sought after, we should be able to spend our time in college acquiring such skills.
As we begin to prepare to enter the workforce where digital skills like using the Adobe Suite are becoming more standardized, LMU should be offering students opportunities to use it for free. If LMU provided Adobe CC before, they can do it again. And it can't be an issue of money; if they have the money to invest in Kiwibots, then, they definitely have the money for free access to Adobe CC to maintain an industry-standard education.
Farooqui puts it perfectly. “It's like saying, oh, should we give Microsoft Word for free? Like, what are you talking about? Yes, absolutely. It's not even a question.”
Adobe CC should be the same.
This is the opinion of Yukana Inoue, a junior film, television and media studies major from Chiba, Japan. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.