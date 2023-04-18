As I filled out my application for LMU, I explored the core requirements and was surprised when I saw no foreign language requirement. At first, I saw this as a positive — after taking Spanish all throughout high school, I was ready for a break. I mean, I would probably still be as excited about taking a college-level foreign language class as I am about taking a college-level math class — which is to say, not very excited. However, whether I actually enjoy a language class or not, it’s a vital skill for students to acquire, especially in the modern era.
Despite LMU not requiring a foreign language course for most of its student body, this doesn’t include students in the University Honors Program — which requires that students be proficient in a second language.
Students either have to demonstrate proficiency in a second language through testing or develop proficiency through two semesters of a college-level language class.
The reasoning behind this requirement is “to facilitate global citizenship, to expand our ways of thinking, to increase our well of words, concepts, and ideas from which insights may ignite, and to further develop our critical thinking and reasoning skills," according to the program.
By learning other languages, people become better communicators and can better understand the world around them. If these benefits were not already reason enough for why LMU should have this requirement, a broader proficiency in different languages would also curb biases around those who speak other languages.
Compared to the rest of the world, Americans fall far behind in their knowledge of other languages. With most Americans relying solely on English to communicate with one another, only 20% of Americans can converse in two or more languages, which falls far behind the 56% of Europeans that can speak two or more languages.
The stark difference in language proficiency also indicates that Americans simply have a lack of curiosity in the world around them. In a 2019 survey conducted by Gallup, commissioned by the Council on Foreign Relations and the National Geographic Society, quizzed 2,000 Americans on their knowledge about the world. 18% of U.S. adults answered 70% or more of the questions right, and the average number of questions answered correctly was 53%.
Americans already lack knowledge about other countries, and learning other languages allows for a deeper understanding of the people and life behind a name or location on a map. Working toward proficiency in a foreign language establishes a sense of curiosity in the world around us.
Even though all students can take a foreign language class voluntarily, if students don’t explicitly enjoy a subject — and aren't required to take it — they simply won’t, no matter how important it is in the big picture. It is a flaw in LMU’s core curriculum that they only have the expectation that Honors students should be proficient global students and not the entire student body.
This is the opinion of Katie McMahon, a freshman history major from Ambler, Pa. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
American college students don't know enough history? Then get LMU to teach more history and to tech it well. Mandating a second language requirement seems like an overreaction and it doesn't.t blend well with freedom and respecting the student as the paying customer.
